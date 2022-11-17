Cast Announced For Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at Mill Mountain Theatre

This holiday season, make a beautiful memory and embrace the holiday season with "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn."

Performers from all over the country have traveled to Roanoke to perform at Mill Mountain Theatre as they get ready to perform in the stage adaptation of the hit 1942 film of the same name. Seasoned fans of "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" and newcomers, will love the stage version even more! Bundle up with your closest friends and family with this holiday classic. Experience the warming thrill of Irving Berlin's classic songs such as "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out With My Baby," "Blue Skies" and more!

This timeless comedy features thrilling tap dances, joyous music and more. This story follows Jim who ditches the bright lights of show business to settle down in a small Connecticut farmhouse. His world takes a spectacular turn when he meets a talented teacher named Linda. Will Jim salvage his last chance at love?

Returning to the Director and Choreographer's chair is Kristen Brooks Sandler, who previously directed "Legally Blonde the Musical" at Mill Mountain Theatre.

"Holiday Inn is a classic show filled with joy. I'm excited to share that joy to Roanoke audiences!" Said Sandler.

Filling out the stage to tell the story is Mychal Phillips* as Louise, Andrew Mauney* as Jim, Imani Youngblood* and Sarah Colt will both take on the role of Linda, Caitlin McAvoy as Lila, Elbi Cespedes as Jim. Two local youth performers will share the role of Charlie Winslow. In addition to the featured characters, Erin Kei*, Yul Carrion, Emma Lou DeLaney, Morgana Mauney, Corry J. Ethridge, Maya Kitatama, Melissa Perry and Angela Joy (Swing) fill out the mighty ensemble.

Uplifting the cast is a stellar creative team - which serves as a collaborative effort from Mill Mountain Theatre's seasoned; internal creative team and industry professionals. The team consists of Ginger Poole, Producing Artistic Director; Peppy Biddy*, Production Stage Manager; Erin Markham*, Assistant Stage Manager; Christopher D. Littlefield, Music Director; Marissa Danielle Duricko, Costume Designer; Jimmy Ray Ward, Scenic Designer; Bill Webb, Lighting Designer; and Matt Shields, Director of Production.

Holiday Inn will also feature a live orchestra directed by Littlefield. The orchestra will feature Roanoke residents, JT Fauber, Mike Havens, Evin Bowman and Teresa Hedrick.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Holiday Inn begins performances on November 30th and runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.

"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.