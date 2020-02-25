Cast Announced For DREAMGIRLS At Mill Mountain Theatre

The complete cast is set for Mill Mountain Theatre's upcoming Spring Musical: Dreamgirls, running March 25 - April 11 on the Trinkle MainStage. A dazzling journey through 20th-century American popular music, Dreamgirls follows the rising stardom of The Dreamettes, an all-girl Motown group from Chicago. Known for its 2006 feature film adaptation starring Jennifer Hudson, Dreamgirls is filled with show-stopping musical numbers from the genres of gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco, and more.

Dreamgirls features Leah Joy (Effie Melody White), Cherise James* (Deena), Alicia Thomas* (Lorrell Robinson), Drew Shade* (Curtis Taylor, Jr), Travis Keith Battle* (Jimmy "Thunder" Early), Josh Walker (C.C. White), Ayana Major Bey* (Michelle Morriss), Frank Riley III (Marty Madison), Cody Edwards (Dave), Julian Quintrell Anderson (Ensemble), Christian A. Boyd (Ensemble), Catherine Caldwell (Dance Captain & Ensemble), Shante Clarke (Ensemble), Danard Daniels Jr (Ensemble), Skylar Gamble (Ensemble), Camia Green (Ensemble), Tempestt Perrin (Ensemble), Cameron-Mitchell Ware (Ensemble), and Essence Williams (Ensemble). *Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Broadway Star: Donald Jones Jr. (Frozen, Aladdin, Chicago) directs and choreographs the hit musical. "I'm really excited to be working with the entire team at Mill Mountain Theatre," says Jones. "And thank you [to MMT's Producing Artistic Director] Ginger, for your belief in my vision. It's been 10 years since we first worked together on my first professional job outside of university, and it's an honor to stage my first professional production with your support."

Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope, and betrayal, all set in the glamorous and competitive world of the entertainment industry. Dreamgirls has music by Academy Award nominee Henry Krieger, with book and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Tom Eyen. Songs include, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "I Am Changing," "One Night Only," and "Steppin' To The Bad Side."

Dreamgirls is Directed & Choreographed by Donald Jones Jr., Music Directed by Seth Davis, and Production Stage Managed by Bill Muñoz*, with Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Costume Design by Keith Schneider, Properties Design by Matt Shields, Sound Engineering by Savannah Woodruff, Producing Artistic Direction by Ginger Poole, and Technical Direction by Karen Gierchak. *Appears courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Dreamgirls is sponsored by Avis Construction Co.; BB&T Wealth; BEC Enterprises, Inc.; Brandon Oaks Retirement Community; Business Solutions, Inc.; Davenport & Company; Entre Computer Center; Harry "Skip" W. Hamilton, III at Davenport & Company; Howell's Motor Freight, Inc.; Pinnacle Financial Partners; and Roanoke Valley Orthodontics. Grantors include Actors Equity Association, Blue Star Theatres, Center in the Square, National Endowment for the Arts, Theatre Communications Group, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and WVTF Radio.

Dreamgirls begins performances on March 25 and runs through April 11 on the Trinkle MainStage. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.





