Brian Clowdus Brings THE SOUND OF MUSIC To The Hills of Wintergreen Resort

The Sound of Music will come to life amongst the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains of Wintergreen Resort in a never before seen site-specific production of the iconic show this September 5th through 29th.

A unique ski lift ride will set the stage as audiences are transported to a remote and breathtaking location at the resort where they will be greeted by friendly nuns and rowdy von Trapp Children all professing that the hills are truly alive with music. The Sound of Music, the most famous musical of all time, will be performed in a place perfectly meant for it as Wintergreen Resort is transformed into Austria. This limited run boasts an all-star cast of national and local talent with Mother Nature and Wintergreen Resort headlining this incredible musical adventure.

Brian Clowdus Experiences are intended to immerse audiences in unique outdoor site-specific locations that are all-consuming, mesmerizing, and compelling. Brian's past works include landing a helicopter for Miss Saigon, sinking a ship for Titanic: The Musical, bringing the Civil War to life with a live battle for Shenandoah, re-imagining Christmas Carol in an immersive historic home walk-through experience, and bringing an actual horseman all over the country for The Sleepy Hollow Experience. A Brian Clowdus production is definitely not your typical theatre performance, and audiences can expect to be transfixed as the alpine setting of The Sound of Music literally comes to life with gorgeous mountains in the background.

Director and producer Brian Clowdus remarked, "When I visited Wintergreen Resort for the first time, my breath was taken away by the views... truly some of the most incredible vistas I have ever seen, and I immediately envisioned Maria running up singing 'The Hills Are Alive.... with The Sound of Music'. Now here we are actually making that a reality. I have been wanting to produce a site-specific Sound of Music for ages and have never found the perfect venue, but the hills of Wintergreen are perfect, and I couldn't be more excited to finally have a home for this production with a ski lift ride to your seat nonetheless! The Sound of Music is the most famous musical of all time for a reason... the story, the music, the iconic moments, the heart, the inspiration... but I can guarantee that this will be the most immersive and alive production of this show that has ever happened, nestled in the rolling of hills of Wintergreen Resort."

Rod Kessler, the General Manager of Wintergreen Resort, noted, "We are looking forward to working with Brian Clowdus, a world class producer and visionary in the world of outdoor, site-specific theater. The caliber of Brian's experience provides an opportunity for Wintergreen and Nelson County to become a cultural destination this fall. Outdoor theater aligns with Wintergreen's core values - enjoying the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains while providing interesting and unusual programming year round. We're building on the strength of the musical programs provided by Wintergreen Music (formerly Wintergreen Performing Arts) to expand our cultural presence. Brian's outdoor theater productions provide a first class experience that speaks to all ages. We welcome guests to explore the complete Wintergreen experience and dine with us, golf with us, spa with us, and spend the night with us. We are looking forward to hosting guests for this unique production of the classic Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort."

Brian Clowdus Presents The Sound of Music at Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen, Virginia

September 5 - 29, 2019

Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 7:00 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 2:00pm

For tickets visit: bit.ly/BCETheSoundOfMusic

Get the full Sound of Music experience and stay overnight in the Blue Ridge Mountains! Wintergreen Resort offers a wide variety of adventure, recreation, golf, spa, dining and more. Ticket holders can receive a 20% discount on lodging through Wintergreen Resort. Visit www.wintergreenresort.com for reservations. Special promotion code delivered after ticket purchase.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You