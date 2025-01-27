Billy Currington and Kip Moore Come to SERVPRO Presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in Doswell, Virginia has announced that Billy Currington and Kip Moore will perform on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for just $26 until February 6th, while supplies last.

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.”

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his Signature Sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe. With the announcement of his new album Solitary Tracks, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide.

Tickets are on sale now for Darius Rucker on July 11th and Foreigner on July 30th. Additional shows will be announced soon for the 2025 concert season.

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2025 concert season are on sale now. SERVPRO presents Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com.

