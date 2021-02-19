BWW Review: THIS BITTER EARTH at Richmond Triangle Players

An engaging play. A lovable performance. A thoughtful director. It makes you miss live theater even more.

But those who are ready to try sitting in the socially distanced auditorium for Richmond Triangle "This Bitter Earth" have a lot in store for them. And if you choose to stream the show--well, making some allowances for the sound quality, you'll find treasure there, too.

Harrison David Rivers' drama covers about three years in the relationship of Jesse and Neil, who meet at a Black Lives Matter demonstration. Neil, white and privileged, is an ardent activist; Jesse is an introverted writer and teacher. We see the growth of their story in fragmented time as they fall in love, move in together, experience tensions and family weirdness, and end dramatically. They are cerebral and carnal; there's talk, but there's action, too, and no doubt that these two care deeply for each other.

The issues are thorny, and Rivers skillfully sets his characters to work stating their divergent views on activism and fidelity. Lots of food for thought here, but also humor and feeling. Director Brandon Rashad Butts, who has strong Richmond theater roots and an growing directorial career out of town, does a wonderful job illuminating all the aspects of this complex relationship. He has good support from both Justin J. Bell, the movement director, and Raja Benz, the intimacy director.

And the cast of two is simply excellent. Evan Nasteff returns to Richmond after long absence to embody Neil charmingly. Awkwardness and missteps are built into the character, but commitment and heart are there, too, and he shows all Neil's facets. Andrew "Rou" Reed, as Jesse, is completely lovable--guarded, vulnerable, brilliant, intransigent.

Lucian Restivo's set design is attractive and versatile, and he enhances it with projections that help with both location and tone. The set is well lit by Austin Harber, and costume designer Skyler Glaser deserves special mention for Jesse's beige cardigan--it's almost a security blanket. I watched the on-demand production, which suffers from the minimally acceptable sound quality that has plagued RTP's streaming productions thus far.

But when a play makes me long to see future work by the playwright, the director, and the performers, I'm impressed.

"This Bitter Earth"

At : Richmond Triangle Players 1300 Altamont Ave.

Through: February 20 (also on demand)

Tickets: $30; on-demand $25; student discounts available

Info: (804) 346-8113 or rtriangle.org

Photo credit: John MacLellan