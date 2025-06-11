BURIAL TAX by Andrew Gall To Have World Premiere at Firehouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Firehouse Theatre will present the world premiere of Burial Tax, a new play written by Richmond-based playwright and director Andrew Gall. The production opens Friday, July 11 on the Carol Piersol Stage at Firehouse Theatre, 1609 West Broad Street, and runs through Sunday, July 27. Two Pay-What-You-Will preview performances will be held on Wednesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 10.

Burial Tax follows two estranged siblings and their spouses as they reunite at a family lake house to scatter their father’s ashes. What begins as an uneasy reunion quickly escalates, with past wounds resurfacing alongside present-day tensions. The play blends dark humor with emotional insight in its look at family, grief, and the burdens of adulthood.

Andrew Gall’s previous work has appeared with Richmond Shakespeare, Cadence Theatre, and Firehouse Theatre. He is a past recipient of the RTCC Award for Best Director and a former Pipeline New Works Fellow. His directing and writing credits span institutions such as Barter Theatre, Flat Rock Playhouse, The Goodman Theatre, and multiple off-off-Broadway venues. Gall is a member of the Writers Guild of America, the Dramatists Guild, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.

More about his work is available at andrew-gall.net.

Cast and Creative Team

Burial Tax features Duke Lafoon, Laine Satterfield, Nicole Morris-Anastasi, and Matt Meixler. Paul Takacs directs the production. A frequent presence in Richmond and New York theatre, Takacs is the founding Artistic Director of The Shop (NYC) and currently serves as Head of Upper School Theatre at St. Christopher’s School and Artistic Director of Ampersand Theatre Company.

The creative team includes Costume Designer Sassy Rychalski, props designer Cai Hayner, sound designer Grace LaBelle, scenic designer Chris Raintree, lighting designer Gretta Daughtry, and stage manager Emily Sanford Hicks. Original music is composed by Daniel Clarke.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 and available through the Firehouse Theatre box office at (804) 355-2001 or online at firehousetheatre.org. Discounts are available: 15% off for active duty military and veterans, and $15 tickets for college and high school students. All matinees (except closing) and preview performances will be Pay-What-You-Will.

