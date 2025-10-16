BEETLEJUICE JR. Runs October 23–31 At Virginia Samford Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Virginia Samford Theatre’s youth company VST STARS (Students Take A Role at the Samford) will summon a spooky good time this Halloween season with Beetlejuice Jr., running October 23–31, 2025 at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre.

Based on Tim Burton’s beloved film and the hit Broadway musical, Beetlejuice Jr. tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a “strange and unusual” teenager whose life is turned upside down when she encounters a mischievous ghost with a flair for chaos. With outrageous humor, catchy songs, and a delightfully ghoulish spirit, this high-energy adaptation offers frightful fun for the whole family.

Performances will take place at 1116 26th Street South, Birmingham, AL. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children, students, and seniors, with discounted group rates available for parties of ten or more. Early reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at virginiasamfordtheatre.org or by calling the VST box office at (205) 251-1206.

About VST STARS

STARS (Students Take A Role at the Samford) was founded to ensure that every child has access to theatre education and performance in a safe, nurturing environment. The program provides affordable, high-quality training led by professional teaching artists who emphasize creativity, discipline, and collaboration. Through STARS, classrooms become stages and students truly shine.

About Virginia Samford Theatre

Located in Birmingham’s historic Southside district, the Virginia Samford Theatre (VST) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the performing arts. Now entering its 99th year, VST is Birmingham’s longest-running community theatre, presenting a diverse lineup of productions—from beloved classics to bold new works—through its Mainstage, STARS, and Community Series.