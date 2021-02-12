Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Author Barbara Lane Launches FICTITIOUS TRUTHS Podcast To Increase The Awareness Of Child Neglect

"Fictitious Truths" presents beguiling tales created to speak for the voice of abused children, stories that should be told, but often cannot.

Feb. 12, 2021  

A captivating storyteller, Barbara Lane, hosts a new Podcast where she uses her powerful writing and storytelling skills to share Lucy's Story, a chronical in which she casts a five-year-old fictional character as the voice of the children she represents - a compilation of the true-life events experienced by the abused and neglected children the author has worked with over the course of her career.

Timely interview segments with professionals in the field of child welfare will be presented to raise awareness and provide opportunities for listeners to be of service to children in need.

Launching February 16, 2021, the audience can listen-in to the "Fictitious Truths" presentation of Lucy's Story on Amazon, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple or wherever they get their podcasts.

About Barbara Lane:

Barbara Lane has worked in the field of family therapy for over thirty years with a focus on child abuse and neglect. She is currently authoring a memoir regarding a reunion with her ten biological sisters after forty years of separation.

Learn more at: https://barbaralane.info/

Podcast Episode One: https://www.buzzsprout.com/711048/7280101

Audio Trailer (Soundcloud): https://soundcloud.com/user-609250775/trailer-fictional-truths-a

PODCAST feed: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/711048.rss


