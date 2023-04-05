Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience

A total of $250,000 was allocated by the County for grants distribution to the arts sector in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apr. 05, 2023  

ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience

Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.

A total of $250,000 was allocated by the County for grants distribution to the arts sector in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To administer these funds, ArtsFairfax established three unique grant opportunities:

· Arts Access Project Support Grants to strengthen arts engagement and allocation of resources to underserved and economically disadvantaged communities and districts,

· Pandemic Recovery Grants for small and mid-size arts organizations (budgets under $500,00) as they build resilience and look to the future with programming, planning, and reimagining their work, and

· Ticket Subsidy Grants to fund free and reduced-price tickets and transportation for performances, workshops, classes, and camps for people who may not have regular opportunities to experience the arts.

The Pandemic Recovery Grant prioritized, but was not limited to, organizations that had not received County recovery funds previously; centered its work on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color as determined by mission, leadership, or community served; and organizations that serve participants and audiences in economically disadvantaged areas of the County.

Pandemic Recovery Grant Applications were reviewed by a distinguished group of panelists with arts and administrative expertise over a series of three panels open to applicants via livestream.

FY2023 ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grants by the Numbers  

$115,000 awarded to 29 recipients

23 with BIPOC, woman and/or veteran leadership

10 first time receiving pandemic relief funding

4 first time ArtsFairfax Grant applicants

FY2023 ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant Recipients

Amadeus Concerts

Dranesville

Instrumental Music

Artisans United, Inc.

Mason

Visual Arts

Artists in Motion, Inc.

Dranesville

Dance

Arts Herndon, Inc

Dranesville

Multidisciplinary

Brass Band of Northern Virginia

Springfield

Instrumental Music

Chinese Culture Institute, Inc

Mason

Arts Education

City of Fairfax Band Association, Inc.

City of Fairfax

Instrumental Music

Community Art for Everyone Inc.

City of Fairfax

Visual Arts

Fairfax Jubil-Aires

Springfield

Vocal Music/Opera

Falls Church Arts, inc.

City of Falls Church

Visual Arts

Gin Dance Company

Hunter Mill

Dance

Mosaic Harmony

Providence

Vocal Music/Opera

Music for Life

Braddock

Instrumental Music

New Dominion Chorale

Dranesville

Vocal Music/Opera

Northern Virginia Chorale

Braddock

Vocal Music/Opera

NoVA Lights Chorale, Inc.

Mason

Vocal Music/Opera

Novasian Chorus, Inc.

Sully

Vocal Music/Opera

Public Art Reston

Hunter Mill

Visual Arts

Reston Community Orchestra

Dranesville

Instrumental Music

The Choralis Foundation

Providence

Vocal Music/Opera

The Fairfax Art League

City of Fairfax

Visual Arts

The Reston Chorale

Hunter Mill

Vocal Music/Opera

Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation

City of Falls Church

Multidisciplinary

Vietnamese Literary and Artistic Club of the Metropolitan Area

City of Fairfax

Multidisciplinary

Virginia Bronze Handbell Ringers of Northern Virginia

Franconia (Lee)

Instrumental Music

Virginia Chamber Orchestra

Dranesville

Instrumental Music

Virginia Winds Academy, Inc.

Springfield

Arts Education

Wartists, Inc

City of Falls Church

Visual Arts

Washington West Film Festival

Hunter Mill

Film

Project Support Grants were awarded in October of 2022 with $50,000 distributed in the Arts Access category, which recognized arts programming opportunities that reduce the costs of or distance to high quality arts experiences in communities where limited arts access has been documented.

Remaining funds will be distributed via Ticket Subsidy Grants, awarded up to $5,000 each, to fund free and reduced-price tickets for performances, workshops, classes, and camps for people who may not have regular opportunities to experience the arts. In partnership with the County Department of Transportation, Ticket Subsidy Grant recipients can also take advantage of free transportation services for their subsidized ticketholders.

ArtsFairfax is currently accepting applications for both Ticket Subsidy Grants (accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended) and Operating Support Grants. For more information about ArtsFairfax Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/grants.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Gary Clark Jr Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August Photo
Gary Clark Jr Will Perform at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours in August
Gary Clark Jr.  is coming  to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $21 until April 13th while supplies last.
Firehouse Announces Line Up For 2023 YES! Dance Festival Photo
Firehouse Announces Line Up For 2023 YES! Dance Festival
K Dance Artistic Director Kaye Weinstein Gary has announced the program for K Dance's 24th annual YES! Dance Festival at Firehouse Theatre on Friday, April 21 at 8pm and Saturday, April 22 at 4pm and 8pm. K Dance is the resident dance company at Firehouse.
Constellations Chamber Concerts Announces A Series of Free Pop-Up Concerts Photo
Constellations Chamber Concerts Announces A Series of Free Pop-Up Concerts
Constellations Chamber Concerts has announced six free upcoming pop-up concerts around Washington, DC between March 31 and April 2nd.
Creative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant Photo
Creative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant
Creative Cauldron was awarded an ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant to further support “Artes Para Todos,” an initiative that provides young people attending Fairfax County Title One schools year-round after school drama and arts workshops.  Creative Cauldron was awarded an Arts Fairfax Project grant earlier this year. 

More Hot Stories For You


Creative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy GrantCreative Cauldron Receives ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant
March 29, 2023

Creative Cauldron was awarded an ArtsFairfax Ticket/Transportation Subsidy Grant to further support “Artes Para Todos,” an initiative that provides young people attending Fairfax County Title One schools year-round after school drama and arts workshops.  Creative Cauldron was awarded an Arts Fairfax Project grant earlier this year. 
Prateek Celebrates Release Of New Album 'Til June' at Club Passim in AprilPrateek Celebrates Release Of New Album 'Til June' at Club Passim in April
March 27, 2023

Genre bending singer/songwriter Prateek is celebrating the release of his new album, Til June, at Club Passim in Harvard Square on Thursday, April 6th. Til June is a blend of folk, roots, jazz, and a handful of other styles, creating a truly unique experience for listeners.
Photos: First Look At Firehouse's World Premiere FIRST RESPONSES FESTIVALPhotos: First Look At Firehouse's World Premiere FIRST RESPONSES FESTIVAL
March 22, 2023

Firehouse Theatre has released first look production photos from the upcoming FIRST RESPONSES Festival of four world premiere one-acts written by first responders Anthony Jackson, Kathryn Kahlson, Betty Migliaccio, and Benjamin Toderico.
Counting Crows Will Perform with Special Guest Dashboard Confessional as Part of Atlantic Union Bank After HoursCounting Crows Will Perform with Special Guest Dashboard Confessional as Part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours
March 14, 2023

World-renowned rock band Counting Crows  is bringing their Banshee Season Tour  to the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 with special guest Dashboard Confessional as part of Atlantic Union Bank After Hours.
The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Pride, and the LGBT Life Center Will Host a Benefit ShowThe Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Pride, and the LGBT Life Center Will Host a Benefit Show
March 14, 2023

The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach, Hampton Roads Pride, and the LGBT Life Center are delighted to announce a hilarious evening of love and laughter. A special performance of 'The Legend of Georgia McBride' will be held Thursday, March 16 benefitting all three non-profit organizations.
share