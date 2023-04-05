ArtsFairfax Grants Recognize Local Efforts in Arts Accessibility And Pandemic Resilience
Thanks to the generosity of Fairfax County and its Board of Supervisors, ArtsFairfax today announces 29 nonprofit arts organizations as recipients of the ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant.
A total of $250,000 was allocated by the County for grants distribution to the arts sector in response to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. To administer these funds, ArtsFairfax established three unique grant opportunities:
· Arts Access Project Support Grants to strengthen arts engagement and allocation of resources to underserved and economically disadvantaged communities and districts,
· Pandemic Recovery Grants for small and mid-size arts organizations (budgets under $500,00) as they build resilience and look to the future with programming, planning, and reimagining their work, and
· Ticket Subsidy Grants to fund free and reduced-price tickets and transportation for performances, workshops, classes, and camps for people who may not have regular opportunities to experience the arts.
The Pandemic Recovery Grant prioritized, but was not limited to, organizations that had not received County recovery funds previously; centered its work on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color as determined by mission, leadership, or community served; and organizations that serve participants and audiences in economically disadvantaged areas of the County.
Pandemic Recovery Grant Applications were reviewed by a distinguished group of panelists with arts and administrative expertise over a series of three panels open to applicants via livestream.
FY2023 ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grants by the Numbers
$115,000 awarded to 29 recipients
23 with BIPOC, woman and/or veteran leadership
10 first time receiving pandemic relief funding
4 first time ArtsFairfax Grant applicants
FY2023 ArtsFairfax Pandemic Recovery Grant Recipients
Amadeus Concerts
Dranesville
Instrumental Music
Artisans United, Inc.
Mason
Visual Arts
Artists in Motion, Inc.
Dranesville
Dance
Arts Herndon, Inc
Dranesville
Multidisciplinary
Brass Band of Northern Virginia
Springfield
Instrumental Music
Chinese Culture Institute, Inc
Mason
Arts Education
City of Fairfax Band Association, Inc.
City of Fairfax
Instrumental Music
Community Art for Everyone Inc.
City of Fairfax
Visual Arts
Fairfax Jubil-Aires
Springfield
Vocal Music/Opera
Falls Church Arts, inc.
City of Falls Church
Visual Arts
Gin Dance Company
Hunter Mill
Dance
Mosaic Harmony
Providence
Vocal Music/Opera
Music for Life
Braddock
Instrumental Music
New Dominion Chorale
Dranesville
Vocal Music/Opera
Northern Virginia Chorale
Braddock
Vocal Music/Opera
NoVA Lights Chorale, Inc.
Mason
Vocal Music/Opera
Novasian Chorus, Inc.
Sully
Vocal Music/Opera
Public Art Reston
Hunter Mill
Visual Arts
Reston Community Orchestra
Dranesville
Instrumental Music
The Choralis Foundation
Providence
Vocal Music/Opera
The Fairfax Art League
City of Fairfax
Visual Arts
The Reston Chorale
Hunter Mill
Vocal Music/Opera
Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation
City of Falls Church
Multidisciplinary
Vietnamese Literary and Artistic Club of the Metropolitan Area
City of Fairfax
Multidisciplinary
Virginia Bronze Handbell Ringers of Northern Virginia
Franconia (Lee)
Instrumental Music
Virginia Chamber Orchestra
Dranesville
Instrumental Music
Virginia Winds Academy, Inc.
Springfield
Arts Education
Wartists, Inc
City of Falls Church
Visual Arts
Washington West Film Festival
Hunter Mill
Film
Project Support Grants were awarded in October of 2022 with $50,000 distributed in the Arts Access category, which recognized arts programming opportunities that reduce the costs of or distance to high quality arts experiences in communities where limited arts access has been documented.
Remaining funds will be distributed via Ticket Subsidy Grants, awarded up to $5,000 each, to fund free and reduced-price tickets for performances, workshops, classes, and camps for people who may not have regular opportunities to experience the arts. In partnership with the County Department of Transportation, Ticket Subsidy Grant recipients can also take advantage of free transportation services for their subsidized ticketholders.
ArtsFairfax is currently accepting applications for both Ticket Subsidy Grants (accepted on a rolling basis until funds are expended) and Operating Support Grants. For more information about ArtsFairfax Grants, visit ArtsFairfax.org/grants.
