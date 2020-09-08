American Shakespeare Center Returns to In Person Performances With Safety Measures in Place

Safety measures include separating facilities, symptom checks, and decreasing audiences to 50% capacity.

The American Shakespeare Center has officially returned to the stage with a production of Twelfth Night, with many safety precautions being taken, WHSV reports.

The center has been equipped with the ASC SafeStart Guide, which details the protocols required by members of the cast and crew. Safety measures in place include separating facilities, symptom checks, and decreasing audiences to 50% capacity.

The cast and crew rehearsed virtually for two weeks while staying isolated before beginning in-person rehearsals with masks. Each member also signed an isolation covenant.

"Without learning how to produce safely in the pandemic, the industry is just going to collapse," said Managing Director of the American Shakespeare Center, Amy Wratchford. We know from what we hear from the epidemiologists this isn't going away anytime soon and we need to learn how to produce safely for our artists and our audiences."

Read more on WHSV.

