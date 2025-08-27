AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Comes to Virginia Stage Company in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Virginia Stage Company and Norfolk State University Theatre Company are teaming up to launch their seasons with the Tony Award-winning musical Ain't Misbehavin', opening September 6 at the Wells Theatre. This high-energy co-production is a celebration of Fats Waller's unforgettable music and the spirit of the Harlem Renaissance.

From the first note to the final number, Ain't Misbehavin' is a joyful, toe-tapping journey through Waller's greatest hits, including “Honeysuckle Rose,” “This Joint is Jumpin',” and the show's unforgettable title song. Beyond the music and humor lies a deeper story of Black artistry and cultural change, when music itself became a source of hope and progress in America.

Virginia Stage Company is also proud to continue its nationally recognized partnership with Norfolk State University Theatre Company. Since their groundbreaking co-production of The Wiz—the first collaboration of its kind between an Equity theatre and an HBCU—VSC and NSU have set a national standard for artistic excellence. Ain't Misbehavin' continues this tradition, uniting current NSU students with accomplished alumni, including members of that original Wiz cast, in a celebration of artistry and the transformative power of theatre education at HBCUs.

Virginia Stage Company invites audiences to grab their friends, dress to impress, and join us in the heart of downtown Norfolk for an evening of music, laughter, and history brought to life. Whether you're a lifelong jazz fan or discovering Waller's genius for the first time, you'll leave humming, smiling, and maybe even dancing.