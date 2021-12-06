ABBA The Concert Returns To Indian Ranch in August 2022

ABBA The Concert will be returning to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. The tribute group is set to play on Friday, August 12, 2022, performing some of the greatest hits of ABBA. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, December 11 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, December 10 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through December 17th for just $27.50.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from ABBA, including "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme," and "Dancing Queen." The audience and press all agree - "This is the closest to ABBA you'll ever get." ABBA The Concert brings one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life...

In addition, Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Mavericks on June 19th, and Get The Led Out on July 8th. More shows will be announced soon.

Gates for ABBA The Concert will open at 5:30 PM and showtime is 7:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.