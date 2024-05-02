9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Comes to Virginia Repertory Theatre Next Month

Performances run June 21 - August 4.
Virginia Repertory Theatre will bring Dolly Parton’s hit show 9 to 5: The Musical to the Richmond community for the first time. Running from June 21 – Aug 4 at the November Theatre downtown, the show features a book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins.
Dolly Parton’s hilarious musical celebrates female friendship, and the ultimate revenge three friends take on their male boss. Pushed to the boiling point, three female co-workers take control of their office and learn there’s nothing they can't do, even in a man's world. Violet, Judy and Doralee concoct a plan to get even with their sexist-egotistical-lying-hypocritical-bigot of a boss and live out their wildest fantasy. The women give their workplace a dream makeover, stepping up to run the company that had always kept them down.
9 to 5: The musical premiered in Los Angeles in September 2008, and opened on Broadway in April 2009. It received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, the most received by a production in a single year, as well as four Tony Awards nominations. The regional theatre premiere was held at the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA from February 23 to May 12, 2012.
Playing the three female leads in Virginia Rep’s production are Susan Sanford as Violet, Katie Goffman as Doralee and Alia Bisharat Glidden as Judy. The domineering boss, Franklin, is played by Devon Goffman.
