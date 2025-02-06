45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY Comes to the Little Theatre Of Virginia Beach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach will present 45 Seconds From Broadway, a witty and heartwarming comedy by legendary playwright Neil Simon. The production runs from March 21 to April 13, 2025.

Set in the bustling world of a famous New York coffee shop—a haven for Broadway dreamers, eccentrics, and established stars—45 Seconds From Broadway captures the energy and heart of the city's theatre scene. At the center of it all is comedian Mickey Fox, whose quick wit and larger-than-life personality make the café a gathering place for an unforgettable cast of characters. Through a series of hilarious and touching encounters, Neil Simon's script celebrates the magic of theatre and the connections that make it all possible.

“What I love about 45 Seconds from Boadway is how it shows the blend of humor, heartbreak, and aspiration that we all experience in community theater,” says Jeff Seneca, director of the production. “It speaks to both the dreamers and the realists, who find themselves in the audience as much as on stage.”

45 Seconds From Broadway will be performed at the Little Theatre of Virginia Beach located at 550 Barberton Drive, Virginia Beach, VA. Showtimes are as follows: Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM, and Sunday matinees at 2:30PM. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $12 for children 12 and under. There is a discount for seniors, ages 60 and up, active duty military, and full-time students at $22 tickets. Group discounts available for groups of 20 and more.

