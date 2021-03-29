4000 DAYS Continues Triangle Players' Season Onstage And Online Beginning April 29

Richmond Triangle Players continues its 28th season with the Virginia premiere of Peter Quilter's 4000 Days, an acclaimed play that has earned rave reviews around the world. The production will open Friday, April 30, 2021 after a low-priced preview on Thursday April 29. The production will run through May 15, and will have an online option available as well.

What would you do if you forgot the last decade of your life? After a blood clot unexpectedly forms in his brain, Michael (played by Carlen Kernish) ends up in a coma for three weeks. His bitter mother Carol (Jacqueline Jones) and his dull but well-meaning partner Paul (Todd Patterson) are united in their grief over Michael, and in their intense dislike of each other.

When Michael wakes, 11 years of his memory have vanished. He remembers nothing of the last 4000 days. He remembers nothing of Paul. It is as though the relationship never existed. Paul must now fight to bring Michael's memory back while Carol fights to remove him from their lives completely. Michael, still charming and witty, concentrates his recovery on creating a giant mural on the back wall of his hospital room. An expression of his loss, his hopes, and his desire to live his life as the man he was 11 years ago, not the man he has become.

Jacqueline Jones is a veteran of Richmond stages, having appeared most recently in the title role of Ann at Firehouse Theatre and at Richmond Triangle Players in Season's Greetings. Carlen Kernish played Eddie and Dr. Scott in RTP's 2019 production of The Rocky Horror Show. Todd Patterson is making a long-awaited return to the RTP stage after appearing in Cheryl West's Before It Hits Home.

4000 Days had its World Premiere at London's Park Theatre in 2016 starring the BAFTA winning actor Alistair McGowan. The show has since celebrated new productions in Prague, Sao Paulo, Philadelphia and Hamburg. Peter Quilter's plays have been presented in major theatres in over 40 countries around the world and translated into 30 languages. He has had a hit show on Broadway and 3 successful plays in London's West End. Peter has twice been nominated for the Olivier Award (Best New Play and Best New Comedy) and his Broadway debut, End of the Rainbow, was nominated for 3 Tony Awards. His first movie, Judy starring Renée Zellweger, was awarded the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Oscar (Academy Award) for Best Actress.

Triangle Players' production is directed by RTP artistic director Lucian Restivo, who was named Best Director by the Richmond Theatre Critics Circle in 2019 for RTP's production of The Laramie Project. Set and Projection Design is by Dasia Gregg, Costume Design is by Nia Safaar Banks, and Lighting design is by Michael Jarett, with Intimacy Direction by Tippi Hart. Lauren Langston is the stage manager.

Seating capacity for this production will be limited to 27 people in 14 socially distanced seating groups, fully complying with Virginia's re-opening guidelines for entertainment venues; other CDC-recommended safety protocols will also be followed to ensure the safety of patrons, RTP staff and artists during the show. Masks must be worn by patrons entering or inside the theatre.

RTP's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides easy contactless pick-up.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. The production will play live onstage for just seven performances, and will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street.

Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Tickets for the live productions are $35, with the online option available for $25. All tickets for these productions must be purchased in advance; there will be no walk-up options available.