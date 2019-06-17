38 Special To Perform at After Hours Concerts Series in Fredericksburg

After Hours Concerts Series announced that 38 Special will play at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater in Fredericksburg, VA on Saturday, August 17th . Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only.

With more than four decades together, 38 SPECIAL continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band's performance. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

It is that steely determination that lives on in the hearts of these 'Wild-Eyed Southern Boys.'

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they've toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of 'muscle and melody' to fans worldwide.

After Hours Concert Series has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Tickets for Kip Moore on June 28th, Jamey Johnson on June 30th, Lady Antebellum July 6th, Brothers Osborne July 18th, Kool & The Gang August 3rd, Joe Nichols and Rodney Atkins on September 8th and Cole Swindell on September 13th are on sale now. Additional shows for the 2019 season will be announced soon.

Tickets for 38 Special on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at After Hours Concert Series go on sale this Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM atwww.AfterHoursConcertSeries.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of $20 Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:30 PM. Show starts at 7:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concert Series is located at the Marks & Harrison Amphitheater, 8030 Gordon W. Shelton Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You