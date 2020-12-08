1st Stage Presents Staged Reading of #ENOUGH: PLAYS TO END GUN VIOLENCE

1st Stage is participating in the ENOUGH: Plays to End Gun Violence project, working with visionary teenage playwrights across the country who have come together to speak out against gun violence.

1st Stage will be presenting a FREE virtual reading of all seven short plays on December 14 at 7:30pm. The performance will take place on Zoom.

Join them after the reading for a discussion with Josh Horowitz, Executive Director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence and with Sean Perryman, former President of the Fairfax County NAACP and candidate for Lt. Governor of Virginia.

The 1st Stage reading of ENOUGH will feature the returning talents of Amanda Forstrom (Trying, The Farnsworth Invention, Trevor), Alex Reeves (columbinus), Angeleaza Anderson-Shagnea (Hero's Welcome), Jacob Yeh (The Farnsworth Invention, Trevor), Patrick Joy (columbinus, HHA nomination for Outstanding Performer) , and Zoe Walpole (The Member of the Wedding).

1st Stage will welcome for the first time Erica Dilworth, and Ta??mídaya?? Amay (Helen Hayes Award winner for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play at Round House).

The seven plays are written by teenagers from around the country. Nationally celebrated playwrights including Lauren Gunderson (I and You, The Book of Will) and David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Chinglish, and Disney's Tarzan) formed the play selection committee.

The plays are:

MS. MARTIN'S MALAISE

by Adelaide Fisher

Ms. Martin is an ordinary high school teacher, trying to deal with the everyday stress and worrying 'what-ifs' of 21st century teaching. But when her worst fears come true, and she is forced to make a difficult decision and an even more difficult confrontation, what will she do? And how will she move forward from it?

GUNS IN DRAGONLAND

by Eislinn Gracen

During a recess like any other, Lilah Gordon and her best friend/imaginary dragon, Toucan, set off on a special adventure to help Lilah earn dragon wings of her own. But things go awry when a mysterious noise from her nearby school compels the duo to embark on the biggest quest they have ever encountered.

TOGETHA

by Azya Lyons

Imani, Aiyanna, Chayenne, and Aaliyah have just graduated high school and are celebrating at a party in their honor until their evening of entertainment takes a tragic turn.

MALCOLM

by Debkanya Mitra

Four individuals tell the story of Malcolm, a Black folk musician whose quest through the Eastern Seaboard to find himself was violently interrupted, painting an evocative picture of the connection shared among strangers through a single life.

GHOST GUN

by Olivia Ridley

Propelled by the urgency of his own decay and desperate to be heard, BLACK BOY delivers his "villain's monologue" - a parting speech typically delivered to a hero before their death - to his audience held at gunpoint.

HULLABALOO

by Sarah Schecter

In this re-imagining of Buffalo Bill's storytelling and P.T. Barnum's grandeur, a ringleader explores the fusion of American myth and gun culture through four acts of an incredible spectacle - and a show gone terribly wrong.

LOADED LANGUAGE

by Elizabeth Shannon

When a rumor about a school shooter begins to circulate, Kiersa and her friends must decide what they should do to protect their classmates before it is too late.

A limited quantity of tickets are available at www.1st.stage.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You