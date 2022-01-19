Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHERE OUR SHADOWS MEET Comes to Circa Theatre Next Month

Performances run 15-19 February 2022.

Jan. 19, 2022  
Where Our Shadows Meet comes to the Circa Theatre next month.

A daughter sits in an empty bedroom desperately moulding a friend out of bed sheets. A father sits on the floor of his home, holding his baby girl, whispering 'everything will be fine'. The collision of two worlds, two languages, and the pursuit of meeting in the space between.

Seeking connection and meaningful communication, a whole new world explodes from the daughter's hands, where lines of the imagined and the real start to blur.

A story about love, loss and language, told with physical storytelling, live music, New Zealand Sign Language, and spoken English. This piece is performed by a Deaf and hearing cast and designed to be accessible for d/Deaf and hearing audiences.

Performances run 15-19 February 2022. Learn more at https://www.circa.co.nz/package/where-our-shadows-meet/.


