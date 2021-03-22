The Court Theatre presents Things I Know To Be True, 20 March - 17 April 2021. The production is written by Andrew Bovell and directed by Shane Bosher.

Having loved each other for over thirty years, it should be time for Fran and Bob to slow down and smell the roses - until the lives of their adult children come crashing through the back door...

From the beloved writer of When the Rain Stops Falling, Andrew Bovell's Things I Know to be True is a heartfelt drama examining the dynamics of family, love and how we understand truth in the face of adversity.

Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/things-i-know-to-be-true/.