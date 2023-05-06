Review: WITI'S WĀHINE at ASB Waterfront

Anyone who sees this production will never forget the importance of wāhine in contemporary Māori history.

Review: WITI'S WĀHINE at ASB Waterfront

"We are standing on the shoulders of those who came before us."

The veil was lifted to reveal more of who came before us in 'Iti's Wāhine' by Nancy Brunning and presented by Auckland Theatre Company and Hapai Productions.

Opening last Thursday at ASB Waterfront Theatre to a spellbound audience, that audience had no option but to jump to their feet in a rousing standing ovation at the end of the performance; their emotions lifting them, no thought required, as they were stirred to the very core by what they had witnessed on stage.

Writer Nancy Brunning, herself a treasured theatrical wāhine toa, may have passed but her spirit lives in this production.

To the directors, Ngapaki Moetara, Teina Moetara and producer Tanea Heke:

He honore katoa ki a koe (all honour to you) Not only have you bought life to the essence of the words of Brunning but you have delivered the mana, the power and the very heart of some of the most beloved and well-known true-to-life characters of Witi Ihimaera's works.

Humble to the core, Ihimaera did not want to be acknowledged in the title of this play stating that the characters are 'not mine at all; they are everyone's.'

I felt desperate to be part of them and felt every emotion there is as I got to meet them through this stunningly crafted production.

The physicality throughout the piece; its beautiful symmetry of movement took on a life of its own and I have never seen anything like it. I loved the movement in Hamilton but this, this was something else.

The set (Penny Fitt), costumes (Sandra Tupu), lighting (William Smith), sound (Tyna Keelan) and video (Delainy Kennedy) are all beautiful as single entities but merged perfectly to honour the performers and create the beating heart of the stunning storytelling.

The performers are all complimentary to each other separating and joining in a beautiful synergy creating the life force, the mauri of this piece.

I loved it.

Roimata Fox, Awhina-Rose Henare Ashby, Pehia King, Olivia Violet Robinson-Falconer, Raiha Moetara, Pepi-Ria Moetara-Pokai, Maramarja Ki-Tihirahi Moetara, Matawai Hanatia Winiata, you were simply sensational as individuals and powerful beyond powerful together.

The laughter, the pathos, the singing, the dancing, the poi, the everything.

Anyone who sees this production will never forget the importance of wāhine in contemporary Māori history. The protecting, nurturing; the strength, fortitude and tireless commitment to their iwi, the painful endurance yet the humour; the unique and heartful humour of Maori.

It is extraordinarily exquisite storytelling delivered via phenomenal, theatre.

Wāhine Toa are true treasures of Aotearoa and their stories contribute so strongly to who we are.

