Review: GEORGY GIRL - THE SEEKERS MUSICAL at Off Broadway Papakura, Auckland

Georgy Girl -The Seekers Musical made its New Zealand premiere at Off Broadway Theatre Papakura, Auckland on Saturday night. Produced by Papakura Theatre Company, this show is an absolute triumph!

Written by Graham Simpson, this musical celebrates the incredible story of the iconic Australian folk-pop group.

Each performer embodied their roles with those playing the band members delivering outstanding performances.

Lisa Lorrell is brilliant as Judith Durham - what a voice, what style and what presence - she has the triple 3 in spadefuls. Right down to her hands and feet - all Durham.

Equally as brilliant are Remco Numan (who LEARNED the double bass for this role), John Chapman, and Chris Mears who play the 3 male members of The Seekers; Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley, and Keith Potger respectively.

However, the real magic is in the synergy between each of those performers - THAT is where “The Seekers” happens; they transport the audience back to another time. It truly felt like we were transported back to the 60's The Seekers were right in front of us.

The direction was slick; Jack Savage kept the pace and used clever strategies to keep the lengthy production that did not ‘feel’ long going.

Stage Manager robert mitchell kept all entries and exits flowing and this was no mean feat. Susan Andison produced top-notch props and wardrobe (Scarlet and Ally Weir) well matched to the era.

The live music, harmonies, and singing are all superb and all consistent superior performances more than ably led by Musical director Paul G Radden.

The sound was exceptional - accolades to Richard Braid. I’ve worked in that theatre and know its challenges, however, the sound was perfect, and on an opening night. The same goes for the lighting (Paul Richardson)

The stage area at Off Broadway Theatre is small and requires precision engineering to come up with an inventive and workable way of catering so well for so many.

The cast is large and yet the set designers and builders came up with something workable and believable. They are magicians; not only did they create room and appropriate spacing for the performers but the orchestra of around 16 all had space. Incredible. Congratulations to Alan Wyatt and his experienced team of talented creators.



The supporting actors and ensemble were an eclectic bunch and they all came together adding layer upon layer of authenticity of the 1960’s to the audience. All had multi-roles and executed them perfectly including authentic 60’s dance moves choreographed by Kaitlyn Tanoa’i. Bravo.

In short, the entire production was incredibly well put together. This show is made up of a large team led by Production Manager Marie von Keisenberg.

Every person involved has done their 'work' to a professional level giving the audience a totally excellent experience.

The show is long but it never felt that way. This is due to the constant action and superb effort both on and backstage.

If you're a Seekers fan, this show is a must-see!"

Georgy Girl - The Seekers Musical

Off Broadway Theatre

41 Elliot Street Papakura

Season runs until 21st June

Book here



Reader Reviews