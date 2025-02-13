Queer Comedy Takes Over at Basement Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedy Culture NZ will present two events for Auckland Pride 2025 - Can't Think Straight and Big Queer Improv Party 2. Can't Think Straight is a dynamic and joyful queer variety show celebrating the best in drag, comedy, theatre, and more. With a brand new lineup each night, the show offers something for everyone and the chance to see some of the country's most dynamic and joyful queer artists. Big Queer Improv Party 2, is an improvised comedy show in the style of popular favourites Bull Rush and Snort with an all-queer cast raising money for charity Rainbow Youth. After a sold-out season in 2024 which raised $1500 for Rainbow Youth, the show is back and bigger than ever. This year features celebrity guest Rhiannon McCall (My Dream Green Home, Guy Mont Spelling Bee).

Hosted by comedians Rebecca Mary Gwendolon (Bullrush Improv, Improverished, This Might Get Weird) and Bridie Thomson (This Might Get Weird, Improverished, Femmes & Thems Comedy), the Comedy Culture NZ pride lineup of unfiltered creativity highlights the diverse voices of the Aotearoa LGBTQIA+ performing arts community, offering an inclusive, joyful, and unapologetic space for performers to share their stories with a like-minded audience.

Comedy Culture NZ is an independent production company founded by Bridie Thomson that focuses on comedy and joyful theatre. With Rebecca Mary Gwendolon being a fellow powerhouse producer of the Auckland comedy and improv scene, it was a natural decision to become co-producers under the Comedy Culture umbrella. Their kaupapa is one of change and acceptance, having recognised the barriers for many queer, differently-abled, and neurodivergent performers to find their place in the more mainstream performing arts spaces. Can't Think Straight and Big Queer Improv Party 2 offer an alternative-an environment that values taking risks, finding community, and having fun in the process. It's a space where queer artists can push boundaries, explore new ideas, and make their authentic voices heard, all while providing the audience with laughter, love, and the unapologetic energy that they can feel they're a part of too.

Can't Think Straight is more than just a variety show; it's a celebration of the importance of the professional relationship between producers and performers. This show is Choose What You Pay. Comedy Culture prioritises fair and transparent profit-sharing with the performers, ensuring that those who bring the magic to the stage are given their due recognition and reward. Big Queer Improv Party 2 is also a Choose What You Pay show with all profits being donated to Rainbow Youth. This show's cast of professional performers are choosing to donate their usual pay to support the next generation of queer Kiwis through the amazing mahi of Rainbow Youth.

Tickets for Can't Think Straight and Big Queer Improv Party 2 are available now, but with each night offering a different lineup, they won't last long.

