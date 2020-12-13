Base Entertainment Presents CELTICA New Zealand Tour
The tour runs March 16-30, 2021.
From the producers of the acclaimed Celtic Illusion comes Celtica - a high-octane Irish dance extravaganza! Despite 2020 being a year full of challenges, one thing that's come out of a pandemic is this amazing show - proving that in show business, the show must go on!! Arriving just in time for St Patrick's Day, Celtica comes to 13 NZ centres, from March 16-30.
Showcasing an elite cast of 15 local and Australian performers from shows such as Riverdance & Celtic Illusion, mostly trained in New Zealand, their achievements and accolades are too numerous to count. Delighting all senses, the contemporary Irish score is complete with live fiddle, flute, and the vocal talent of Sarah Morris, along with Vegas style costumes. No passport is required to transport you to the Emerald Isle, where we can guarantee you'll be on the edge of your seats.Producer Anthony Street, creator and curator of Celtica and Celtic Illusion, is incredibly excited to be given the green light to perform in New Zealand. Places are strictly limited, with tickets being capped due to social distancing requirements.
Street says "The year of the pandemic none of us saw coming has been incredibly tough, with 70 shows across Australia cancelled. We are thrilled to re-enter the entertainment space (taking small Celtic steps as we do), and to provide our troupe of dancers, stage crew, and production staff with jobs again and the teams across NZ venues. We're delighted to bring entertainment back to the theatre in a COVID-safe space and environment for everyone to enjoy and are really excited to bring this show to life and the stage".Celtica is the sister show of Celtic Illusion, featuring reinvented classic songs such as 'Black is the Colour' and 'The Parting Glass' and some of the fastest taps in the world by the amazing troupe of dancers. "We have stripped the show of the magic and are focusing purely on the Dance and Music. The choreography is modern, with obvious references to some of the greats in entertainment such as Fosse, Michael Jackson and of course Michael Flatley, my number 1 inspiration," says Street.
Tour Dates:
Tauranga
Tuesday 16 March
Bruce Mason Centre
Tickets from Ticketmaster
Wednesday 17 March
Baycourt Community and Arts Centre
Tickets from Ticketek New Plymouth
Thursday 18 March
TSB Showplace
Tickets from Ticketek Whanganui
Friday 19 March
Royal Whanganui Opera House
Tickets from Ticketek Napier
Saturday 20 March
Napier Municipal Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek Palmerston North
Sunday 21 March
Regent On Broadway
Tickets from Ticketek Wellington
Monday 22 March
The Opera House
Tickets from Ticketmaster Blenheim
Tuesday 23 March
ASB Theatre Marlborough
Tickets from Ticketek Christchurch
Wednesday 24 March
Isaac Theatre Royal
Tickets from Ticketek Ashburton
Friday 26 March
ATEC
Tickets from TicketRocket Timaru
Saturday 27 March
Event Centre
Tickets from Ticketek Invercargill
Sunday 28 March
Civic Theatre
Tickets from Ticketek Dunedin
Monday 30 March
Regent Theatre
Tickets via Regent Theatre