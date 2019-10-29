BWW Feature: QUEEN ST CHRISTMAS SERIES at Nathan Homestead, Manurewa, Auckland

'Queen St' delivers quality music moments that matter.

Four talented divas have come together to create a unique sound resulting in them becoming the talk of the town.

These superbly talented women are the 'real deal' when it comes to top-quality entertainment.

Consisting of four professional performers, Renee Maurice - New Zealand's Got Talent winner 2013; Emma Bishop - Producer, Artistic Director StageAntics Performing Arts, Junior Theatre NZ National Coordinator; Chantel Wilson - vocalist of "The Cover-Up" Auckland's hottest covers band and Sharon Hewlett - one of Auckland's top award-winning musical theatre leading ladies these women perform with pure class.

Their repertoire includes well-known hits, musical theatre favourites and an uplifting set of favourite Christmas music wrapped up in fresh and exciting arrangements.

Suitable for children, families, friends or work colleagues book a table with delicious grazing platters for purchase and a bar.

Their sell-out premiere performance, "A Night of Cabaret" at Off-Broadway Theatre on 31 August this year was meet with rave reviews and a standing ovation.

"Highly polished quality vocal performances" - Glenda Pearce BroadwayWorld.com

Christmas with Queen_St is the perfect event for your Christmas work-do or pre-Christmas catch up with friends.

Offering table setting, with delicious grazing platters for purchase and bar.

Saturday 23rd November - Nathan Homestead, Manurewa 3pm and 7pm

Saturday 30th November - Takapuna War Memorial Hall, Takapuna 3pm and 7pm

$25 adults / $20 seniors & students book a table of 10 for $220

BOOK NOW via email: qstreetentertainment@gmail.com

"I don't think I've been so moved in a long time"

"We're booking them for our next work function"

"I knew they were good but I didn't realise they were that good!"





