A NATURAL WOMAN Comes to Circa Theatre This Week

A Natural Woman comes to Circa Theatre beginning this week.

Hailed as the greatest singer-songwriter when her landmark album "Tapestry" was released in 1971. Fifty years on, it's timely that we come together and be wowed by the intensity and vigour of Carole King.

I Feel The Earth Move, It's Too Late, So Far Away, (You make me feel like) A Natural Woman, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, Smackwater Jack, You've Got A Friend...

Prepare to be uplifted as you embark on a nostalgic musical ride with Ali Harper and her band featuring Nick Granville, Francis Meria, Scott Maynard and Frankie Leota.

If you loved Ali's recent show at Circa The Look of Love honouring Burt Bacharach as well as her other shows - Songs For Nobodies, A Doris Day Special, Legendary Divas, Bombshells and Tell Me On A Sunday - then you won't want to miss A Natural Woman.

Performances run 22 January - 19 February 2022.

Learn more at https://www.circa.co.nz/package/a-natural-woman/