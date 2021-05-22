2021 Fred Award Finalists Announced

FRED Award judges have chosen three finalists to compete at tomorrow's final festival showcase, Electric Kiwi Last Laughs. The FRED, one of the highest commendations in our comedy industry, is awarded to the Best New Zealand Show in the 2021 NZ Intl Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo.



Named in honour of the late comedy icon John Clarke's legendary Kiwi character Fred Dagg, The FRED Award was introduced in 2006 and recognises the Comedy Festival's Best Show by a New Zealand comedian. Previous winners have included Rose Matafeo, James Nokise, Chris Parker, and Rhys Darby.

The FRED Award finalists for 2021 are:

David Correos: DAVID CORREOS IS DAVID POSTOFFICE

Two Hearts (Laura Daniel X Joseph Moore): WE'RE PREGNANT AND THE BABY IS MUSIC

Eli Matthewson: DADDY-SHORT-LEGS

The FRED Award winner will receive:

$2000 cash grant from the New Zeaand Comedy Trust

$300 power from Electric Kiwi

Accomodation package from Accor Hotels

Dinner at a SkyCity Restaurant of their choice

Join us at Electric Kiwi Last Laughs to see performances from these outstanding FRED Award finalists, alongside the 2021 Billy T nominees Brynley Stent, James Mustapic, Josh Davies, and Lana Walters - and be the first to know who will take home these sought-after comedy awards.

This stellar showcase is hosted by the incomparable Michèle A'Court - one of Aotearoa's most talented, hilarious and beloved MC's. In a special guest performance, James Roque will also step up to the mic at Last Laughs, with a headlining set. Nominated for the Fred Award in 2019 with Boy Mestizo, this show has just been taped for a live special at Q Theatre.

Be at SKYCITY Theatre from 7pm to see who will take home the prestigious Fred Award's Golden Gumboot and the Billy T Award's Yellow Towel for 2021.