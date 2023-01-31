Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TWFest Announces Free Writing Workshop Series

New Orleans author, Alex Jennings, will lead the first workshop on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.

TWFest is kicking off a free monthly writing workshop series as part of a partnership with Baldwin & Co. Coffee and Bookstore. New Orleans author, Alex Jennings, will lead the first workshop on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The workshops will be generative and interactive, so attendees are encouraged to bring their notebooks. Writers of any experience level are welcome, and the series will feature mostly New Orleans writers.

The partnership with Baldwin & Co. has been in the works since the fall, says Festival managing director Tracy Cunningham. "Part of our Festival's mission is to nurture emerging writers, and Baldwin & Co. is committed to being a creative community hub. Offering free workshops at Baldwin taught by some of New Orleans' best writers is one of our most exciting community initiatives."

Festival board member and New Orleans author C. Morgan Babst is curating the speaker roster with some of the city's best literary talent. The series will continue one Saturday per month now through December, and while it is free, attendees are asked to register at the link on the Festival's website at www.tennesseewilliams.net.




