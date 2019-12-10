Rivertown Theaters to Begin the New Year With OLIVER
After its premiere in London in 1960 and in New York in 1963, Oliver! Is still a classic and considered one of the finest musical scores in a Broadway show. Rivertown Theaters is proud to present this hit musical to start the year 2020 January 10 - 26 on the Mainstage.
Based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, the Tony and Oliver Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. Rivertown Theaters is bringing Charles Dickens' unforgettable characters vividly to life in this lively, heel-kicking classic about an innocent orphan boy thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men in 19th century London. Overflowing with jubilant and heartfelt songs like "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything," "As Long As He needs Me," and "Food, Glorious Food," The whole family will marvel in a musical feast for the eyes and ears that will have audiences calling out for "More!". Rated PG
CAST:
Arthur Rusnek Oliver
Liam Gillen Dodger
Gary Rucker Fagin
Kelly Fouchi Nancy
Sean Richmond Bill
Fagin's Gang:
Liam Turner
Elliott Derbes
Dylan Rhoton
David Hulefelt
Keita Kayosawada
Leland Crawford
Evan Johnson Charlie
Tyger Hammons
Andrew Eastland
Lorena Gonsulin
Savannah Fouchi Bet
Patrick Hunter Bumble
Eris Walsh Corney
Laurie Reinagel Sowerberry/Ensemble
Alan Payne Sowerberry/Ensenble
Stephen Ladow Brownlow
Scott Carrol Dr. Gremwig/Ensemble
Jeanne Kenny Ms. Bedwin
Jordan Lawrence Charlotte/Ensemble
Barry Acosta Noah
Rebecca Carleton
Virginia Borne
Alyssa Hernandez
Meghan Kessel
Shelby Neil
Deb Drez
Bridget Zewe
Anna Birbiglia
Mary Clare Eastland
Male Ensemble:
Addison Hinson
Warren Hovis
Kevin Millet
Floyd Paddock
Workhouse Kids:
Colin Richard
Dyllon Molero
James Vaicius
Xander Childs
Andrew Francis
Luke Griffiths
Cayden Pecoraro
Jake Boudreaux
Seth Borne
Nicholas Alvarez
Drew Tuck
Finn Headrick
Taylor Arthur
Sydney Templet
Mia Levitt
Camille Oxenrider
Kate Boudreaux
Sara Turnipseed
Julia Turnipseed
Leah Drago
Charlie Slaughter
Lyla Dobson
Lucy Porteous
CREATIVE TEAM:
Director & Choreographer - Kelly Fouchi
Co-Choreographer- Grace Hart
Musical Director- Karl Harrod
Set designer - Bill Walker
Stage Manager - Kayln Hepting
Costume Designer - Kaleb Babb
Lighting Designer - Stephen Thurber
Prop Designer - Jessica Detty
SHOW DATES AND TIMES:
Opening Week: Jan. 10 & 11 at 7:30 pm and Jan.12 at 2:00 pm
2nd Week: Jan. 17 & 18 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 19 at 2:00 pm
3rd Week: Jan. 23, 24, & 25 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 26 at 2:00 pm
INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICES: $41.00 - Adults $39.00- Seniors $37.00 - Students
(not including taxes and fee)
BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance
Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com
** PREVIEW PERFORMANCE PRIOR TO OPENING NIGHT IS AVAILBLE FOR GROUPS AND FUNDRAISERS AT DISCOUNTED TICKET PRICES. Contact Jacquelyn in the Box Office - (504) 461-9475
Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.
Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts kicked off its inaugural "Broadway Series at Rivertown" schedule for the 2012-2013 season with a new name, a new management company, Theatre 13, and new artistic directors, Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi. The mission of Theatre 13 is to bring new and exciting productions to the New Orleans area while providing
local theater artists an opportunity to perform and create, as well as teach and showcase the talents of children of all ages. Now in its 8th season, Theatre 13 is producing a wide range of award-winning, professional theatrical performances, from Broadway musicals to children's theater for Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.