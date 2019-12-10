Rivertown Theaters to Begin the New Year With OLIVER

After its premiere in London in 1960 and in New York in 1963, Oliver! Is still a classic and considered one of the finest musical scores in a Broadway show. Rivertown Theaters is proud to present this hit musical to start the year 2020 January 10 - 26 on the Mainstage.

Based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, the Tony and Oliver Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. Rivertown Theaters is bringing Charles Dickens' unforgettable characters vividly to life in this lively, heel-kicking classic about an innocent orphan boy thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men in 19th century London. Overflowing with jubilant and heartfelt songs like "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything," "As Long As He needs Me," and "Food, Glorious Food," The whole family will marvel in a musical feast for the eyes and ears that will have audiences calling out for "More!". Rated PG

CAST:

Arthur Rusnek Oliver

Liam Gillen Dodger

Gary Rucker Fagin

Kelly Fouchi Nancy

Sean Richmond Bill

Fagin's Gang:

Liam Turner

Elliott Derbes

Dylan Rhoton

David Hulefelt

Keita Kayosawada

Leland Crawford

Evan Johnson Charlie

Tyger Hammons

Andrew Eastland

Lorena Gonsulin

Savannah Fouchi Bet

Patrick Hunter Bumble

Eris Walsh Corney

Laurie Reinagel Sowerberry/Ensemble

Alan Payne Sowerberry/Ensenble

Stephen Ladow Brownlow

Scott Carrol Dr. Gremwig/Ensemble

Jeanne Kenny Ms. Bedwin

Jordan Lawrence Charlotte/Ensemble

Barry Acosta Noah

Women's Ensemble:

Emily Borne

Rebecca Carleton

Virginia Borne

Alyssa Hernandez

Meghan Kessel

Shelby Neil

Deb Drez

Bridget Zewe

Anna Birbiglia

Mary Clare Eastland

Male Ensemble:

Addison Hinson

Warren Hovis

Kevin Millet

Floyd Paddock

Workhouse Kids:

Colin Richard

Dyllon Molero

James Vaicius

Xander Childs

Andrew Francis

Luke Griffiths

Cayden Pecoraro

Jake Boudreaux

Seth Borne

Nicholas Alvarez

Drew Tuck

Finn Headrick

Taylor Arthur

Sydney Templet

Mia Levitt

Camille Oxenrider

Kate Boudreaux

Sara Turnipseed

Julia Turnipseed

Leah Drago

Charlie Slaughter

Lyla Dobson

Lucy Porteous

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director & Choreographer - Kelly Fouchi

Co-Choreographer- Grace Hart

Musical Director- Karl Harrod

Set designer - Bill Walker

Stage Manager - Kayln Hepting

Costume Designer - Kaleb Babb

Lighting Designer - Stephen Thurber

Prop Designer - Jessica Detty

SHOW DATES AND TIMES:

Opening Week: Jan. 10 & 11 at 7:30 pm and Jan.12 at 2:00 pm

2nd Week: Jan. 17 & 18 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 19 at 2:00 pm

3rd Week: Jan. 23, 24, & 25 at 7:30 pm and Jan. 26 at 2:00 pm

INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICES: $41.00 - Adults $39.00- Seniors $37.00 - Students

(not including taxes and fee)

BOX OFFICE HOURS Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance

Corporate and Individual sponsorships, season tickets, group and military discounts are available as well. To purchase, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

** PREVIEW PERFORMANCE PRIOR TO OPENING NIGHT IS AVAILBLE FOR GROUPS AND FUNDRAISERS AT DISCOUNTED TICKET PRICES. Contact Jacquelyn in the Box Office - (504) 461-9475

Location: Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Kenner's historic Rivertown district. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts kicked off its inaugural "Broadway Series at Rivertown" schedule for the 2012-2013 season with a new name, a new management company, Theatre 13, and new artistic directors, Gary Rucker and Kelly Fouchi. The mission of Theatre 13 is to bring new and exciting productions to the New Orleans area while providing

local theater artists an opportunity to perform and create, as well as teach and showcase the talents of children of all ages. Now in its 8th season, Theatre 13 is producing a wide range of award-winning, professional theatrical performances, from Broadway musicals to children's theater for Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.





