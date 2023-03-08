Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Rivertown Theaters

Featuring an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Mar. 08, 2023  

See first look photos from THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Rivertown Theaters! This classic (but new!) murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Featuring an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Directed by Ricky Graham, run time: ~2 hrs, Rated: G. Running March 10-26 at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062. Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com.

Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Rivertown Theaters
Noah Hazzard, Keith Clavarie

Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Rivertown Theaters
Ken Goode, Noah Hazzard

Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Rivertown Theaters
Ken Goode, Matthew Mickal, Barry Acosta, and Emily Bagwill




SAINTS & SINNERS LGBTQ+ Literary Festival to Celebrate 20th Year This Month Photo
SAINTS & SINNERS LGBTQ+ Literary Festival to Celebrate 20th Year This Month
Saints and Sinners, an annual LGBTQ+ literary festival, will run concurrently with the The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, March 24-26, 2023 for its 20th year. Founded by Paul Willis, Greg Herren, and Jean Redmann in collaboration with NO/AIDS Task Force in 2003, Saints + Sinners (SAS) began as a creative outlet to showcase the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ literary community and offer HIV/AIDS information.
TWFest Opens This Month With Stella Shouting Contest Fundraiser Photo
TWFest Opens This Month With Stella Shouting Contest Fundraiser
The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival will return to the historic French Quarter for its 37th annual celebration of contemporary literature, theatre, New Orleans culture, and, of course, Tennessee Williams. Kicking off on Sunday, March 19 with a new twist on the beloved Stella Shouting Contest, this year's Festival is filled with new partnerships, expanded programming, and award-winning speakers, alongside fresh new voices on the literary scene.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Rivertown Theaters Photo
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Rivertown Theaters
The slapstick hit The Play That Goes Wrong has been announced at Rivertown Theaters.
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF brings Tradition to the Saenger Theatre Photo
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF brings 'Tradition' to the Saenger Theatre
A fresh, exciting production of a well-loved musical theatre favorite that is sure to have you mesmerized.

More Hot Stories For You


SAINTS & SINNERS LGBTQ+ Literary Festival to Celebrate 20th Year This MonthSAINTS & SINNERS LGBTQ+ Literary Festival to Celebrate 20th Year This Month
March 4, 2023

Saints and Sinners, an annual LGBTQ+ literary festival, will run concurrently with the The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, March 24-26, 2023 for its 20th year. Founded by Paul Willis, Greg Herren, and Jean Redmann in collaboration with NO/AIDS Task Force in 2003, Saints + Sinners (SAS) began as a creative outlet to showcase the vibrant and diverse LGBTQ+ literary community and offer HIV/AIDS information.
TWFest Opens This Month With Stella Shouting Contest FundraiserTWFest Opens This Month With Stella Shouting Contest Fundraiser
March 4, 2023

The Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival will return to the historic French Quarter for its 37th annual celebration of contemporary literature, theatre, New Orleans culture, and, of course, Tennessee Williams. Kicking off on Sunday, March 19 with a new twist on the beloved Stella Shouting Contest, this year's Festival is filled with new partnerships, expanded programming, and award-winning speakers, alongside fresh new voices on the literary scene.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Rivertown TheatersTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Announced At Rivertown Theaters
March 2, 2023

The slapstick hit The Play That Goes Wrong has been announced at Rivertown Theaters.
Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021Tennessee Williams Theatre Company Of New Orleans Opens Seventh Deadly Season With NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Set In 2021
February 23, 2023

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be presenting Night of the Iguana by Tennessee Williams this March at The Lower Depths Theatre at Loyola University New Orleans. This play was Williams' last commercial success on Broadway, and TWTC will be presenting a fresh and inventive take that remains true to the play's essence.
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next MonthMURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month
February 13, 2023

An adaptation of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express will be brought to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center stage by Jefferson Performing Arts Society from March 10 through 19, Fridays through Sundays.
share