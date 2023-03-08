Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At Rivertown Theaters

See first look photos from THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Rivertown Theaters! This classic (but new!) murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania! Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes. Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. Featuring an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines).

Directed by Ricky Graham, run time: ~2 hrs, Rated: G. Running March 10-26 at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts, 325 Minor St., Kenner, LA 70062. Call 504-461-9475 or go to www.RivertownTheaters.com.