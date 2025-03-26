MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON And More Set for Crescent City Stage 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Crescent City Stage has announced its 2025 Season Programming opening with the regional premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things, followed by Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B and finishing the year with the return of the audience and critic holiday favorite A Christmas Carol.

The season opens on May 8, 2025 with Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's beloved book and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, this play explores the power of empathy and human connection. Directed by Michael A. Newcomer, starring Tenea Intriago as "Sugar" and Original Music by Academy Award Winner Donald Markowitz, Tiny Beautiful Things runs through May 25, 2025.

Next up is the hilarious, feminist twist on Sherlock Holmes. Kate Hamill's comedy Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson - APT 2B, delivers an end of summer show filled with wit, intrigue, and unexpected surprises. This show opens on August 28, 2025 and closes September 14, 2025.

Closing out the 2025 season, Scrooge is back in Patrick Barlow's inventive and playful adaptation of the classic Dickens story, A Christmas Carol. This perfect holiday treat for the entire family is sure to get everyone into the holiday spirit. A Christmas Carol opens on December 4, 2025 and runs through December 21, 2025.

"We're thrilled to unveil a season that embodies the power of storytelling, celebrating the human spirit and sparking conversation in our community,," says Michael A. Newcomer, Executive Director of Crescent City Stage.

Single tickets for Tiny Beautiful Things and Lagniappe Access Passes are on sale now at www.crescentcitystage.com. All shows take place at the Marquette Theater at Loyola.

