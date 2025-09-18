Le Petit Theatre to Present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré will present THE LEHMAN TRILOGY by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, October 2–19, 2025. Directed by Jenny Lavery, the epic production charts nearly two centuries of Lehman family history, from a small dry goods store in Alabama to the heights of Wall Street power and the ultimate collapse that helped trigger the global financial crisis.

“The Lehman Trilogy is epic theatrical storytelling of the best possible kind,” said Artistic Director A.J. Allegra. “This is the type of story that can only be experienced inside a live theatre with gifted actors and designers working in harmony. I am excited for our Le Petit audiences to enjoy this rags to riches (to rags again) story of American entrepreneurship, corporate greed, and family history.”

The cast features Ryan Hayes, David Lind, and Leslie Nipkow. Hayes was last seen at Le Petit as Don Kirshner in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, while Lind and Nipkow previously starred together in Doubt, A Parable.

The creative team includes Michael Hoover (scenic design), Daniel Rigamer (costume design), Joan Long (lighting design), Steve Gilliland (sound design), James Lanius (projection design), and Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (properties design).

Tickets range from $35–$85. Student tickets are $15 for every performance. Groups of 10 or more receive 20% off with code GROUP. Tickets and information are available at lepetittheatre.com or by calling 504.522.2081.