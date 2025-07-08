LOST 80'S LIVE Comes to the Saenger Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating its 23rd anniversary, the longest-running retro tours of its kind, Lost 80s Live is bringing their 80s party tour with original members live on one stage, in one epic night!

Was it really that long ago when synthesizers and cotton-candy hair seemed oh-so modern? Lost 80s Live Tour is back by popular demand with new dates for 2025. Bringing together some of the most TOTALLY TUBULAR and RADICAL acts from that great 80s decade, Lost 80s Live is the longest running retro tour of its kind where nostalgic fans can see a number of 80s favorites performing live on one stage for one epic night, with hit songs by: Grammy Award-winner A Flock of Seagulls (“I Ran [SO FAR AWAY],” and “A Space Age Love Song”), General Public (“Tenderness,” and “Never You Done That”), Big Country (“In a “Big Country,” and “Fields of Fire”), The Vapors (“Turning Japanese,” and “Jimmie Jones”), The Icicle Works (“Birds Fly [WHISPER TO A SCREAM]”), Josie Cotton (“Johnny Are You Queer,” and “He Could Be The One”), Belouis Some (“Some People,” and “Imagination”), China Crisis (“Working With Fire and Steel,” and Arizona Sky”), and The Polecats (“Make a Circuit with me”).

The Lost 80s Live tour has been described by thousands of concert goers as a return to the greatest hits of the 80s and a rare opportunity to experience so many unique bands in one concert in one unforgettable night, on one stage! Every song played is featured on a greatest hits 80s album and still played daily on Sirius XM and 80s stations across the USA. Lost 80s Live captures the moment and makes it timeless; don’t miss this 80s best of concert, don’t miss the Lost 80s Live!