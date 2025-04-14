DOUBT, A PARABLE Now On Sale At Le Petit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doubt, A Parable, the recipient of the 2005 Tony Award for Best Play and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will run May 1-18, 2025. Full-season packages for the 2025-2026 Le Petit season are also now available.

In this brilliant and powerful drama, Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal, takes matters into her own hands when she suspects the young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students.

Artistic Director, A.J. Allegra states, "Doubt is the kind of play that sticks with you long after you leave the theater. Its expert craftsmanship and purposeful ambiguity are the reasons I find myself so often drawn to it. Like any powerful church sermon, it begs you to search your soul and come face-to-face with life's uncertainties. I am so excited to see my friend Ashley Santos lead this talented local ensemble of artists with a play that is just as relevant and striking as it was when it premiered 20 years ago."

Ruling the school is Leslie Nipkow as Sister Aloysius Beauvier. Playing opposite as Father Brendan Flynn, we have David Lind. Joining them are Elizabeth McCoy as Sister James and Queen Shereen Macklin as Mrs. Muller.

New Orleans native, Ashley Santos, takes the helm as Director, with Joshua J. Rodriguez as Assistant Director. Rounding out the creative team, we have Joan Long (Scenic Design); Jahise LeBouef (Costume Design), Jasmine Williams (Lighting Design), Nick Shackleford (Sound Design), Deborah Bommer-Morrissey (Properties Design), and Laurin Hart (Wig/Hair Design).

Doubt at Le Petit Theatre starts with opening night on Friday, May 2nd, and runs through May 18th. Preview night is Thursday, May 1st, with discounted tickets for all seats. Students of all ages can purchase discounted tickets for all shows.

Single-show tickets are now available for Doubt, a parable (May 1-18, 2025); and Ain't Misbehavin': The Fats Waller Musical Show (June 5-22, 2025).

Comments