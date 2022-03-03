BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane Honored with Key to New Orleans

On President's Day Weekend, BroadwayHD founders, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane rode on a block-long float in a Mardi Gras parade, tossing beads and doubloons into a crowd of thousands, while on route to meet the Mayor. Known for some of the best live music venues in the world, New Orleans recognizes the value of live entertainment so it's no surprise that Mayor LaToya Cantrell would celebrate Comley and Lane with a Key to the City.

It was in front of Gallier Hall, formerly New Orleans City Hall, that a proclamation was read aloud. It stated; "Stewart Lane and Bonnie Comley are prominent Broadway producers and former actors. The husband and wife team has produced a long list of successful plays, which have garnered nine Tony Awards, including LaCage aux Folles, the Will Rogers Follies, War Horse, and others.

Often referred to as "Mr. Broadway," Stewart Lane is also the recipient of four Drama Desk Awards, a Drama Critics Circle Award, an Outer Circle Critics Award, and a Drama- Lounge Award. He has also authored plays and written several books. He is the co-owner and operator of the Palace Theatre and a partner in the Tribeca Grill Restaurant with Robert DeNiro.

In addition to multiple Tony Awards for producing, Bonnie Comley has won an Olivier Award and two Drama Desk Awards. Bonnie and Stewart are also co-founders of BroadwayHD, the world's premier online streaming platform promoting and preserving over 300 premium live productions to theater fans globally."

Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, then officially presented the couple with the key to the city for their efforts in advancing and perpetuating, and preserving theater arts and live entertainment. As the mayor led the cheers, the key was then passed up to the float, and champagne glasses were raised for a toast, then after a sip, thrown to the street in another unique New Orleans tradition.

New Orleans, Mardi Gras has been billed as "The Greatest Free Show on Earth." Simply put, it's a 47-day ongoing larger-than-life celebration complete with marvelous food, plenty of music, and endless parades featuring fabulous floats and multiple marching bands. 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the Krewe of King Arthur. Krewes are the social organization responsible for the various parades and balls in New Orleans. The Krewe of King Arthur now has over 1,750 men and women, riding on over 50 floats in this years' parade. The founder and Captain of the Krewe of King Arthur, Philip Fricano, a celebrated community leader, and philanthropist hosted Comley, Lane, and their two sons on the parade float, a trip they will never forget.

For more information on New Orleans Mardi Gras see: https://www.mardigrasneworleans.com/

Photo Credit: Nick Ramey