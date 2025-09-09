Brilliant Deduction: Crescent City Stage's MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B, Kate Hamill’s razor-sharp reimagining of the world’s most famous detective duo, finds its perfect home at Crescent City Stage. Director Elizabeth Newcomer has assembled a cast that brings both wit and heart to this delightfully unhinged feminist twist on Sherlock Holmes. Running through September 14 at the Marquette Theatre at Loyola University, this production proves that the game is still afoot; it’s just gotten a lot more relatable.

Hamill’s hallmark is speed from comic, scenic to tonal, and APT. 2B rockets. We meet Joan Watson, an American divorcée still shaking off pandemic-era malaise, and Sherlock Holmes, a goblin-genius whose social skills are filed under “pending update.” Their meet-chaos becomes a detective partnership, then a co-dependent friendship then a kind of sisterhood forged under fire. The script tosses them through disguises, internet scandals, political opportunists and a rogue’s gallery of supporting characters; all designed for gleeful quick changes. Underneath the slapstick is a current of modern anxiety: how we rebuild after isolation, what counts as truth when virality outruns verification and who benefits from the fog of online rumor. The legendary Irene Adler makes her appearance, bringing both romantic tension and criminal intrigue. At the same time, Inspector Lestrade continues his tradition of being simultaneously grateful for and exasperated by Holmes’ unconventional methods.

Crescent City Stage staple Lorene Chesley commands the stage as Sherlock Holmes with a performance that’s equal parts manic genius and vulnerable human being. Chesley masterfully navigates Holmes’ trademark deductive brilliance while grounding the character by letting the lonely heart peek through the cracks. Her physical comedy is impeccable; every gesture and facial expression lands with precise timing that would make the original Holmes proud. But it’s Chesley’s ability to find the emotional truth beneath Holmes’ intellectual armor that elevates this from mere pastiche to genuine character study. She creates a Holmes who feels both iconic and entirely contemporary, someone you’d actually want as a roommate (chaos and all).

Photo by Brittney Werner

The heart of any Holmes adaptation lies in the partnership between detective and doctor, and Brittany Chandler’s Joan Watson proves the perfect foil to Chesley’s mercurial Holmes. Their on-stage chemistry is magnetic, a lived-in dynamic that suggests years of shared mysteries, inside jokes and the comfortable irritation that comes with co-dependent friendship. Chandler brings a grounded warmth to Watson that anchors Holmes’ flights of fancy, while never letting us forget that Watson is brilliant in her own right. The two actors play off each other with the ease of a seasoned comedy duo, finding fresh laughs in their characters’ familiar rhythms while revealing new depths in their bond.

The production’s secret weapons are Sarah Colbert Cutrer and Jarrod Smith, who tackle the ensemble roles with chameleonic skill. Cutrer is particularly captivating as Irene Adler, bringing sophistication and danger to Holmes’ legendary adversary, but she’s equally compelling in her other character transformations, each one distinct and fully realized. Smith’s Inspector Lestrade strikes the perfect balance between his begrudging respect for Holmes’ methods and being a loveable foil. His versatility in shifting between multiple characters keeps the audience on their toes. Both actors demonstrate the kind of theatrical athleticism that makes live theatre so thrilling, disappearing into new personas with costume changes that seem to happen in the blink of an eye.

Newcomer has crafted a production that honors both Hamill’s contemporary vision and the classic detective stories that inspired it. The staging keeps the energy kinetic without sacrificing the intimate character moments, and the design elements effectively transport us into Holmes and Watson’s cluttered, lived-in world. The projection designs deserve special mention for their seamless integration with the set; they don’t just provide a backdrop but actively enhance our sense of place, transforming the stage into everything from London streets to digital landscapes with cinematic flair. These visual elements work in perfect harmony with the physical set pieces to create a world that feels both intimate and expansive, allowing the story to move fluidly between locations while maintaining the cozy, lived-in atmosphere of the famous apartment.

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B succeeds because it understands that the best adaptations don’t just update the surface details; they find what made the originals compelling and translate those elements for a new generation. This is comfort food for theatre lovers: familiar enough to feel like visiting old friends, fresh enough to surprise at every turn. Crescent City Stage has delivered a production that’s both smart and silly, contemporary and timeless, precisely the kind of theatrical experience New Orleans audiences deserve.

With standout performances across the board and direction that finds the perfect tone for Hamill’s intelligent script, this is one case that’s definitely worth investigating.

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON - APT. 2B runs through September 14 at the Marquette Theatre at Loyola University. Tickets and information available at crescentcitystage.com.