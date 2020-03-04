BWW Review: THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY hits a hole in one at Theatre Baton Rouge

For fans of golf-based humor such as Caddyshack or Happy Gilmore, you're guaranteed to love THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, currently running at Theatre Baton Rouge. If you're like me and do not care one lick for the sport, you'll still have an uproarious time watching Ken Ludwig's farcical comedy. While golf puns and innuendo do abound, this production is full of energy, fun, and lots and lots of laughter, making it a great early spring romp at the theatre.

Our story takes place in the taproom of country club Quail Valley, where manager Henry Bingham (Bill Corcoran) is determined to win after losing five years in a row to the club's rivals, Crouching Squirrel. Overconfident in his win, Henry makes a side bet with his Crouching Squirrel counterpart, Dickie Bell (Chad Harelson), a destined folly to be sure. Things begin to look up when he learns his assistant Justin Hicks (Chris Forrer) is a golf prodigy, the likes of which we have never seen. Sorry, Tiger Woods.

Unfortunately for Henry, things aren't that easy. When the drama between Justin and his new fiancée Louise (Tiffany Gilly) throws Justin off his game, Henry and club board member Pamela (Phyllis Horridge) attempt to calm the feuding couple. Naturally, things worse become worse, especially when Henry's wife Muriel (Chrissy Bienvenu) becomes involved. Hilarious hijinks thus ensue.

Most audience members will be familiar with Ludwig's other madcap romps, including LEND ME A TENOR, LEADING LADIES, AND MOON OVER BUFFALO. There is a timelessness quality to THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY, even though the script is new. Having premiered in 2010 at the Signature Theater in Arlington, it is set in present-day but lacks a modern feel. That's not to discredit to show. Farces are typically best when they feel old-fashioned and recall the greats such as ARSENIC AND OLD LACE or NOISES OFF. Over-the-top plot twists, physical comedy, and nudge-nudge-wink-wink humor provide many favorite moments in this production. Characters continually chasing each other as they enter or exit through multiple doors may be a standard gag, but it never falls to leave this critic laughing in the aisles while actors catch their breaths. Add in some wife-swapping, and you have peak comedy.

Director Jason Breaux's six-member cast shares excellent chemistry with vigorous energy. Forrer and Gilly are excellent as young lovers Justin and Louise. Their love is believable, while their life situation certainly isn't. Corcoran and Horridge play off of each other well and earn some of the biggest laughs from the audience. While Justin and Louise are the young lovers in the show, the potential romance between Bingham and Pamela is much more intriguing, especially after a drunken revelation of love is announced over the club's PA system. Harelson's portrayal of Dickie, the tacky sweater-wearing president of Crouching Squirrel, makes for an antagonist you love to hate, and Bienvenu's dramatic entrance as Muriel is one of the biggest "oh-bleep" moments. Chaos, naturally, ensues with romantic

entanglements and plenty of comedic surprises I barely even touched on.

Set Design by Kenneth Mayfield represents the country club's taproom, relying on realism, which Breaux makes excellent use of as characters run around and jump on furniture or each other. Breaux clearly knows how to get a chuckle out of someone. The collective sound design of Annie Baker, Mayfield and Breaux includes excellent choices, including golf balls being hit or hearing an irate wife on the phone. Crystal Brown's rendition of Dickie's tacky sweaters is a highlight of the show.

THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY is an entertaining romp of theatre, perfect for anyone who needs a really good laugh or an enjoyable night out. It will be an unforgettable time. The kids should be left at home for this one. Instead, grab your friends for a night of drinks and comedy. Maybe even challenge someone to a round of Putt-Putt afterward.

THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sundays now through March 15. Tickets are $20-$26 and can be purchased online at theatrebr.org or by calling the box office at 225-924-6496.





