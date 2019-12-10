All-New Production Of THE NUTCRACKER Announced At JPAS

Jefferson Performing Arts Society presents the classic ballet The Nutcracker at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. The Nutcracker is presented in two acts with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, based on E.T.A. Hoffman's "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King".

The Nutcracker is the story of a young German girl who dreams of a Nutcracker Prince and his fierce battle against a Mouse King. Journey to the Land of Snow and the Land of Sweets in the holiday classic featuring songs such as "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy", "Waltz of the Flowers", and more!

Kenneth Beck (The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Chicago, Coppélia) directs the all new production at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Choreographing the ballet are Beck and his wife Kimberly Matulich-Beck. Maestro Dennis G. Assaf conducts the JPAS Symphony Orchestra in the pit.

The Nutcracker features a full company of over 50 dancers. Dancing the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is New York City native, Morgan McEwen (BalletMet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet) with Argentinian dancer Jonatan Lujan as the Sugar Plum Cavalier. Choreographer Kimberly Matulich-Beck dances the role of Snow Queen with Eric Otto (New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Metropolitan Opera Ballet) as the Snow King. Chloe Slade and LeAnthony Douglas dance the roles of the Arabian Princess and Prince. In other roles are Jorden Majeau (Nutcracker Prince), Tom Vaughn (Drosselmeyer), Anna Walker (Mother Ginger), David Rochon, and Sasha Munchak. Anne-Marie Theriot and Caroline Garrity dance the role of Clara.

The Nutcracker is presented December 21 and 22, 2:00 PM, at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center (6400 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). Tickets range from $25 - $75 with discounts for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children, and may be purchased online at www.jpas.org or by calling 504-885-2000.



Admission: Reserved Seating Regular Price $25 - $75 (Discounts for Seniors, Military, Students, Children) $10 off for Groups 10+, $15 off for Groups 20+ *$2.00 ticketing fee and $3.00 Jefferson Parish Facility Fee added per ticket* Tickets may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling 504-885-2000, or at the JPAS Administrative/Box office (1118 Clearview Parkway | Metairie, LA 70001), Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm.





