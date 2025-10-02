 tracker
Video: Watch the Trailer For 300 PAINTINGS at McCarter Theatre Center

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT, one week only. 

By: Oct. 02, 2025
Watch the new trailer for 300 Paintings at McCarter Theatre Center! Direct from a critically acclaimed off-Broadway run – LIMITED ENGAGEMENT, one week only. 

In 2021, Sydney comedian Sam Kissajukian quit standup, rented an abandoned cake factory, and spent six months in a manic whirlwind, creating 300 large-scale paintings, unknowingly documenting his mental state through the process.

In this hilarious, fascinating, and wildly original show, Kissajukian brings audiences on a rollercoaster ride that explores the ties between art, mental health, and creativity. 


