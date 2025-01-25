Video: Paper Mill Prologues Discusses Historical Context of MYSTIC PIZZA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Lorna Jordan from Paper Mill Playhouse's education department discuss the third production of their 86th season, Mystic Pizza, a new musical based on the 1988 rom-com that starred Julia Roberts. Paper Mill Prologues offers Paper Mill audiences an extra layer of insight and context for productions.

Adapted by Sandy Rustin (Clue) and directed by Casey Hushion (Beautiful), Mystic Pizza tells the story of three working-class waitresses who navigate the complexities of life, love, and family in a small-town pizza joint. The infectious score, arranged and orchestrated for the stage by Carmel Dean (The Notebook), features megahits of the ’80s and ’90s, from “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and songs originally recorded by Cyndi Lauper, John Cougar Mellencamp, Wilson Phillips, The Bangles, Belinda Carlisle, and Bryan Adams, among many others.

The show will feature scenic design by Nate Bertone, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Roxanne De Luna. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

The cast will feature Krystina Alabado as Daisy Arujo, Alaina Anderson as Katherine “Kat” Arujo, Deánna Giulietti as Josephine “JoJo” Barboza, Ben Fankhauser as Tim Travers, F. Michael Haynie as Bill Montijo, Vincent Michael as Charles “Charlie” Gordon Windsor, Jr. and others, Jennifer Fouché as Leona Silvia, Mia Gerachis as Debbie and others, James Hindman as Charles Windsor, Sr. and others, Michael James as Lou and others, April Josephine as Mrs. Arujo and others, Alyssa M. Simmons as Aunt Bonnie and others, Victor Souffrant as Mr. Barboza and others, Jake Swain as Frank and others, Zephaniah Wages as George and others, and Rachel Kae Wirtz as Lorna and others. Chachi Delgado and Adriana Negron will be swings.

Performances run January 29 through February 23, 2025. For tickets please visit https://papermill.org.

