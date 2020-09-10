Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch a WEST SIDE STORY Reunion on Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK

Article Pixel

Hear from Belinda Allyn, Natalie Cortez, and Matt Doyle!

Sep. 10, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has released a new video in its Babbling By The Brook series.

On this week's episode, Belinda Allyn, Natalie Cortez, and Matt Doyle join Mark S. Hoebee to discuss Paper Mill's 2016 production of WEST SIDE STORY.

Check it out below!

VIDEO: Watch a WEST SIDE STORY Reunion on Paper Mill's BABBLING BY THE BROOK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You