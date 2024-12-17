Two River's Education Program to Return With THE TEMPEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two River's most popular education program, A Little Shakespeare, will transport you to an enchanted island where anything is possible with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, an abridged version of the Bard's bewitching tale, adapted and directed by Noelle Marion (Cinderella, Spamalot). The production, designed by theater professionals and performed and supported backstage by high school students, will run January 24 through February 1, 2025. Single tickets are now on sale.

“This season, A Little Shakespeare explores magic, deceit, loyalty, revenge, love at first sight, debauchery, and ultimately the power and freedom of forgiveness,” says Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “This production is beautiful already and we've just started rehearsals! I am truly excited about working with this creative team and our cast and crew of talented high school students. You won't want to miss The Tempest!”

The Student Cast and Backstage Team includes: from East Brunswick Magnet School, Nikolette Bailey (Costume Assistant), Aileen Espino (Assistant Stage Manager), Katelen Estrada (Trincula/Dancer), Summer Hipper (Lighting Assistant), Layla Kuya (Antonia/Ceres), Anthony Liamero (Ferdinand), Gianna Martinez (Prospera), Bella Migueis (Stephana/Dancer), and Abraham Moratti (Alonso); from Grunin Performing Arts Academy, Caitlin Cardillo (Ariel); from Henry Hudson Regional School, Evelynn Knox (Gonzala/Juno); from Howell High School - FPAC, Evalise Abreu (Miranda), Anthony Cea (Sebastian/Dancer), and Eli McDaniel (Caliban/Boatswain/Dancer); from Marlboro High School, Maya Emara (Sound Assistant); from Red Bank Regional High School - VPA, Easy Jack Portman (Directing Assistant) and Zelda Golland (Iris/Dancer); and from Shore Regional High School, Maximilian Oster (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Creatives include Noelle Marion (Adaptor/Director), Bailey Dumlao (Associate Director), Michael Dikegoros (Choreographer), Teresa L. Williams (Scenic Designer), Somie Pak (Costume Designer), Samantha Weiser (Lighting Designer), Carsen Joenk (Sound Designer), and Megan Smith (Stage Manager).

And coming up in 2025…

THE ART OF SOCIAL JUSTICE

The ART of Social Justice is a timely collaboration between Project Write Now, the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center and Two River Theater, offering professional development for teachers with social justice at the forefront: an invaluable one-stop-shop for educators seeking support as well as lesson plans and curriculum.

UP NEXT: EmpowHERment

Friday, FEB 7/2025, 9am-2pm, $50

Join in for a transformative professional development day designed to deepen our understanding of women's contributions to social change and the arts. Fee includes breakfast, lunch, curriculum guides, and discounts for events with all three organizations.

For more information and to register, visit https://tworivertheater.org/the-art-of-social-justice/

HOWARD ARONSON METRO SCHOLARS

This year-long program offers a unique opportunity for high school juniors from across New Jersey to learn about professional theater and contribute to the work at Two River. Participants take workshops with professional artists, assist staff in a variety of departments throughout the organization AND see every show in our season for free. Whether you are interested in pursuing a career in the performing arts, want to attend a university program focused on theater, or enjoy theater and want to learn more about how it really works, this year-long program is for you. Since 2005, 223 outstanding students have completed the Howard Aronson Metro Scholar program.

High School Sophomores can apply in March 2025 for the 2025/26 season. For more information and applications, visit https://tworivertheater.org/metro-scholars/

SUMMER INTENSIVES AND PRO SERIES

The summer of 2025 will feature a new season of distinctive theater-making educational opportunities, including Summer Intensives and the Pro Series. Summer Intensives attracts young people (ages 12–17) who want to make theater – to be in the rehearsal room or the scene shop to brainstorm ideas. They learn tangible theater skills from top-notch teaching artists who challenge and bring out the best in them, while they work together to create an original show in five days to be performed on the Rechnitz stage. Pro Series offers smaller classes for students who are focused on making a career in theater, where they get to hone their craft with the pros.

Registration will be open in December for Summer 2025. Check for updates at https://tworivertheater.org/intensives/

STUDENT MATINEES

Engage students of various levels with exciting world-class theater! Through the Student Matinee series, students experience high quality, professional theater that inspire gripping and relevant discussions for classrooms and extracurricular groups.

Upcoming Student Matinees include:

A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE: THE TEMPEST

Jan 28, 29, 30, & 31 / 2025

Grades 4-12

DIAL M FOR MURDER

Feb 27, Mar 5 & 6 / 2025

Grades: 7 – 12

¡VOS!

Apr 17 & 24 / 2025

Grades: 9 – 12

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/student-matinees/

