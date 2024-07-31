Two River Theater Reveals 2024/2025 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater has revealed the 2024/2025 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars. This year-long program offers a unique opportunity for high school juniors from across New Jersey to learn about professional theater and contribute to the work at Two River. Since 2005, 223 outstanding students have completed the Howard Aronson Metro Scholar program, some of them going on to pursue collegiate and professional careers in theater. The 2024/2025 Metro Scholars will be the 20th class to take workshops with professional artists, assist staff in a variety of departments throughout the organization and see every show in Two River's season for free.

“We are profoundly grateful for the long-standing partnership with Howard Tenenbaum and the entire Aronson family,” says Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. “For the past three years, their support has enabled the program to be impactful and far-reaching. In remembrance of former Two River Board Member and community pillar Howard Aronson, their extraordinary gift has fostered the development and artistic exploration for dozens of high school students from across the State of New Jersey. With the family's renewed gift, we are honored to carry on Howard Aronson's legacy and mission to support young people's career aspirations and nurturing their love and curiosity of theater.”

“It blows my mind that we are announcing our 20th class of Howard Aronson Metro Scholars,” muses Director of Education Kate Cordaro. “After spending their junior year with us, the young people in this program have a true appreciation of the many hardworking, multi-skilled humans that it takes to produce a season of professional theater. We threw the net wide for next year's class – 15 students from 10 high schools in 3 counties. We so look forward to sharing our 2024/25 season with them!”

The Two River Theater 2024/25 Howard Aronson Metro Scholars are: Lucas Branquinho and EJ Young (Ocean Township High School), Finn Cashman (Christian Brothers Academy), Evan Gabriel, Gracie Hammel, and Kai Williams (Grunin Performing Arts Academy), Zelda Golland (Red Bank Regional High School - VPA), Lake Gulian (Henry Hudson Regional School), Donovan Harris (Howell High School – FPAC), Maggie Havens, Joy Ogunsakin, and Kate Schweikert (Trinity Hall), Rocco Navarria (East Brunswick Magnet School), Maximilian Oster (Shore Regional High School) and Paige Petruzziello(Manasquan High School).

The class was officially announced at Two River's first ever Metro Meet-Up on June 21, a reunion for past Metro Scholars from 2005/06, when the theater in Red Bank first opened and the program started, all the way to present day. Metro Scholars of all ages socialized and toasted to the 20th class, and then were invited to attend the evening's performance of August Wilson's Gem of The Ocean.

Learn more at https://tworivertheater.org/metro-scholars/

