The Adelphi Orchestra Presents HEROIC ECHOES A 71st Anniversary Season Opener

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Adelphi Orchestra has announced the opening of its 71st concert season with Heroic Echoes.

Under the baton of Maestro Kyunghun Kim, this concert promises to be a celebration of some of the most inspiring works in the classical repertoire.

Concert Program:

Wagner: Waldweben (Forest Murmurs)

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Featuring Shanley Horvitz, Soprano

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

Schedule

Saturday, October 5, 2:00 PM

Broadway Presbyterian Church, New York City

This performance will also be available via live-stream.

Thursday, October 10, 7:30 PM

Fair Lawn Community Center Theater, Fair Lawn, NJ

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $30 Seniors: $25 Students: $10

Advanced tax-deductible tickets are available at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/heroicechoes. Audience members are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee the best seat selection.

Learn about our upcoming season at: https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/2024-2025-season

For more information about the orchestra and its upcoming season, visit http://adelphiorchestra.org.

About the Adelphi Orchestra:

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra known for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance performances under the direction of Maestro Kyunghun Kim. For over 21 years, the orchestra has supported young talent through its Young Artist Competition and Concerts, and regularly features acclaimed national and international soloists. The Adelphi Orchestra has been a finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division for six years and is a proud member of the League of Orchestras and Opera America. As one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestras, the Adelphi Orchestra remains a vital part of the state's cultural community.

About Shanley Horvitz:

Shanley Horvitz is an acclaimed American soprano celebrated for her versatility in the zwischenfach repertoire. She has garnered praise for her "lovely, warm legato phrases, holding obvious power in reserve." Shanley has recently performed with the Wagner Society of New York and Opera San Jose, among others, and has won several prestigious competitions, including the Wagner Society of New York Competition. A native of New Jersey and a graduate of Westminster Choir College, Shanley continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional vocal talent and artistry. https://www.shanleyhorvitz.com

Comments