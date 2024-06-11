THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented at Kelsey Theatre This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most beloved musicals of all time will light up the stage when the Yardley Players present "The Sound of Music" June 28-July 7 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

"The Sound of Music," based on the life of the von Trapp family in Austria in the 1930s, tells the story of the high-spirited Maria, who is studying to become a nun but is dispatched from convent life to become governess of Captain von Trapp's seven children. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generous spirit, clash with the Captain, with his fiancée, and finally with the Nazis who seize power of her Austrian homeland.

This classic musical opened on Broadway in 1959 and closed in 1963 after 1,443 performances, winning five Tony Awards. A film adaptation was released in 1965 starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, which received 10 Academy Award nominations, winning five, including best picture. With unforgettable songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein, such as "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, "The Sound of Music" has become one of the world's most beloved musicals.

The cast of "The Sound of Music" features Lauren Wolensky of Cream Ridge, N.J., as Maria and David Nikolas of Palmyra, N.J., as Captain von Trapp; Timothy Boyd of Lawrence Township, N.J., as Baron Elberfeld; Annie Bryson of Hamilton, N.J., as Sister Berthe; Thomas Chiola of Trenton, N.J., as Max; Brian Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Herr Zeller; Shealyn Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Sister Sophia; Trevin Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Kurt; Tristan Davis of Newtown, Pa., as Rolf; Megan Gramlich of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Elsa Schraeder; Scarlet Hillman of Horsham, Pa., as Marta; Laney Kenwood of East Windsor, N.J., as Liesl; Barry Leonard of Monroe Township, N.J., as Franz; Jeffrey Milstein of East Windsor, N.J., as Admiral von Schreiber; Gabi Olian of Hamilton, N.J., as Gabi; Emma Poppell of Hamilton, N.J., as Brigitta; Aurora Quinn of Yardley, Pa., as Louisa; Jackie Sterlace of Richboro, Pa., as Sister Margaretta; Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pa., as Mother Abbess; Joseph Wilson of Yardville, N.J., as Freidrich; and Liz Wurtz of Levittown, Pa., as Frau Schmidt. Maggie Poppell of Hamilton, N.J., is understudy for Marta and Gretl.

The Nun Ensemble includes Alexandra Bianculli of Ewing, N.J.; Suzanne Borg of East Windsor, N.J.; Eva Demsky of Princeton, N.J.; Kayla DiSibio of Marlton, N.J.; Susan Eley of Haddonfield, N.J.; Bridget Fry of Allentown, N.J.; Moira Gellman of New Egypt, N.J.; Karen Gray of Lakewood, N.J.; Tanya Hibbs of Hamilton, N.J.; Adrianna Hill of Southampton, N.J.; Suzanne Houston of Pennington, N.J.; Lauren Loflin of Allentown, N.J.; Rebecca Lynn of Bensalem, Pa.; Leah Panuccio of Princeton, N.J.; Alexis Plexico of Levittown, Pa.; and Heather Poppell of Hamilton, N.J. Other ensemble members include William Augustin of Lansdale, Pa.: Jonathan Stanley of East Windsor, N.J.; and Marc Suznovich of Hamilton, N.J. Brayden Davis of Newtown, Pa., and Jacob King of Wrightown, N.J., are in the roles of Nazi soldiers.

The production is produced by Marge Swider, with Kristy Davis as director and choreographer. Kelly Plexico is stage manager, with musical direction by Lee Milhous. Set designer is Jeff Cantor, with lighting by M. Kitty Getlik.

Show dates and times for "The Sound of Music" are Friday, June 28 and July 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 29 and July 6 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 30 and July 7, at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for seniors, children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theater. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

