THE REVOLUTIONISTS By Lauren Gunderson Presented By The Theater Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



REVOLUTIONISTS is a zany comedy about four women living boldly through the French Revolution. Playwright Olympe De Gouge, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in revolutionary Paris.

This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about art, feminism, living through social upheaval, and how we actually go about changing the world – without losing our heads.

In the cast are Lynn Marie Macy (Cranford), Rachelle M. Dorce (Maplewood), Kelley McAndrews (New York City), and Erica Bigelow (Union City). The production is directed by Theater Project artistic director Mark Spina. “THE REVOLUTIONISTS becomes timelier every day,” he says. “The chaos of the French Revolution is like the noise of our current social media. The characters have to fight -- while making us laugh -- to keep their own voices from being drowned out by violence, sexism, and racism.”

Playwright, screenwriter, short story author, feminist Lauren Gunderson is one of America's most frequently produced playwrights. Her first anthology of collected works - Revolutionary Women - is now available from Bloomsbury / Methuen Drama.

The production will run July 11-21, Thursdays – Sundays, at Luna 2, 555 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ, as part of the Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage Summer Sublet program. Tickets and information: www.thetheaterproject.org.

Gaining regional recognition as an incubator for new work and as a showcase for NJ artists, The Theater Project is known for its playwrights workshop and presentations of developing scripts, its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its podcast, “The Theater Project Thinks About…” which provides backstage insights from practitioners to patrons. Information about all these programs is available on the website.

Comments