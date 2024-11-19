THE CHRISTMAS SHOW MUST GO ON Comes to Mile Square Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mile Square Theatre will present the holiday show of their 21st season, the World Premiere of THE CHRISTMAS SHOW MUST GO ON, written by Pia Wilson.

THE CHRISTMAS SHOW MUST GO ON will play a three-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030). Performances begin Friday, November 29 and continue through Sunday, December 15. Opening Night is Saturday, November 30 at 8:00 p.m.

THE CHRISTMAS SHOW MUST GO ON is a new classic tale for Christmas! The fairies in the Christmas Realm have been losing their power and the Christmas ghosts may all be leaving the realm to become Halloween ghosts. Can the Christmas Fairy welcome humans to the show for the first time ever, stop the ghosts from defecting, and make the annual Christmas Show happen?

Taking on the tour-de-force roles of the Christmas Gremlin and the Christmas Fairy (among other roles) are the brilliant Mikey Miller and Keivana Wallace.

The production features scenic/prop design by Matthew J. Fick and Emmett Grosland, costume design by Grace Jeon, sound design by Aeon Andreas, and lighting design by Ian Lloyd Sanchez. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.

“I love Christmas and my mother loved Christmas. Even though she is no longer with me, I celebrate the joy and magic of the season,” says Pia Wilson, the playwright. “I am excited to partner with Mile Square Theatre and Kevin R. Free to spread Christmas Joy!”

