Spotlight: THE INTERPRETER at Oakes Center Theater

Inspired By A True Story. David Tillestrand (right) plays Hermann Goering during The Nuremberg Trials that followed World War II. His interpreter was a Jewish American Army Private, played by Sam Saravolatz (left).

The Interpreter raises issues of antisemitism, racism, and historical awareness of the Holocaust. Thanks to a grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, we have subject experts to help process the content of the play. Discussions begin five minutes after the show completes -- we hope you will join us.﻿

