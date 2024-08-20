News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE INTERPRETER at Oakes Center Theater

THE INTERPRETER a new play by Joseph Vitale

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: THE INTERPRETER at Oakes Center Theater Image
Inspired By A True Story. David Tillestrand (right) plays Hermann Goering during The Nuremberg Trials that followed World War II. His interpreter was a Jewish American Army Private, played by Sam Saravolatz (left).

THE INTERPRETER at Oakes Center Theater
The Interpreter raises issues of antisemitism, racism, and historical awareness of the Holocaust. Thanks to a grant from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities, we have subject experts to help process the content of the play. Discussions begin five minutes after the show completes -- we hope you will join us.﻿




