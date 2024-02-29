Spotlight: Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters will perform solo concerts this spring at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ! Patti LuPone will bring her new show, A Life in Notes, to MPAC on Friday, March 8th, and Bernadette Peters will appear in concert on Friday, May 17th.

Patti LuPone describes her new concert as a “personal musical memoir,” and what a memoir she has! Patti takes to the stage with her longtime musical director Joseph Thalken to celebrate through song her legendary career. She is a three-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Company, Gypsy, and Evita.

Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences with her performances throughout her illustrious career as one of Broadway’s most critically acclaimed performers. She won Tony Awards for her performances in Song and Dance and Annie Get Your Gun, as well as the 2012 Isabelle Stevenson Award for her philanthropy.

Tickets are still available for these performances and many more at MayoArts.org!