Spotlight: MIKE SUPER at bergenPAC

See ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Mike Super live on stage!! As the winner of NBC’s hit TV show ‘Phenomenon’, Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a LIVE magic competition on primetime network television and voted America's Favorite Mystifier! Mike is also a Top Finalist on NBC’s #1 rated summer series America’s Got Talent and featured on the Season Premier Episode of Penn & Teller’s ‘FOOL US’.

Imagine mind-blowing illusions combined with the hilarity of a headline comedian! Mike Super has taken the performance of magic to new, mainstream levels that will reach out and literally touch you! Mike’s turned the magic show on its side and dumped it out into the audience! YOU become Mike’s onstage assistant! The secret to Mike’s success is his natural ability to entertain & captivate people. He has brought the art of magic back to the people and connects personally with his audience on a level they can relate to.

Whether it’s through television, stage or simply one-on-one, Mike Super’s personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought after Mystifiers in the world!

Join the journey of emotions from laughter, intrigue, danger, fear, wonder, anticipation, tears and sentimentality that only Mike Super delivers in this family friendly performance!

