Spotlight: LADIES OF LAUGHTER at Bergen PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This special comedy event marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with comedians who have their own personal connections to breast cancer. The show features regionally and nationally recognized comedians including Marina Franklin, Sara Contreras, Marion Gordon, and Ralph Anthony, and hosted by Andy Pitz. A portion of ticket sales from the event will benefit the ComedyCures Foundation. Through this non-profit organization’s award-winning digital and live programs and research studies, patients, caregivers, and healthcare workers around the world learn transformative daily coping strategies proven to decrease stress, anxiety, and depression while increasing resiliency, self-empowerment, and comic perspective.

Comments